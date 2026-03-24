Circa Resort & Casino and VenHub Team Up to Bring the First of its Kind Autonomous Smart Store to Circa’s Guests

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, and Circa Resort & Casino (“Circa Resort”), announced today a new partnership that will bring the world’s most unique autonomous Smart Store to Circa Resort’s guests. Measuring 66 feet x 10 feet by 10 feet, the installation will debut at Circa Resort later this Spring, steps from the world-famous Circa Sportsbook. This one-of-a-kind installation will represent a landmark moment in the convergence of hospitality, technology and convenience retail.

Powered by VenHub’s industry-leading autonomous Smart Store technology, Circa will introduce a first-of-its-kind retail attraction comprised of three VenHub autonomous Smart Stores customized into a single, seamlessly integrated, and continuously operating retail offering creating an experience unlike any other in the world.

This retail attraction aims to provide guests the ability to autonomously browse and purchase food, snacks, alcohol, and smokeless tobacco products at any hour, without wait times, checkout lines, or staffing friction. It is engineered to be on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, marking it as the most accessible and convenient retail offering in Las Vegas.

“At Circa, we’re always looking for ways to stay on the forefront of what’s next and deliver experiences our guests can’t find anywhere else,” said Derek Stevens, Founder & CEO, Circa Resort & Casino. “This is more than a retail concept, it is a one-of-a-kind attraction that brings together cutting-edge technology, convenience, and entertainment in a way that’s unique to Circa. Just like Stadium Swim and The World’s Largest Sportsbook, this is about creating a true destination moment, and we’re excited to partner with VenHub to introduce something entirely new to Las Vegas.”

“From our first idea for what the future of smart retail should look like, we have designed and developed our Smart Stores to offer a seamless, always on and convenient shopping experience for consumers while also providing operators with a solution that fits their distinct needs,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “Circa Resort has always been forward thinking in product offerings across the property and we are very happy to partner with them to bring this customized, first-of-its kind Smart Store experience to the guests. Our technology enables the seamless integration of this sixty six-foot long Smart Store to offer a truly unique retail experience.”

All transactions will be fully autonomous and powered by VenHub's proprietary robotics and AI platform. The installation will be white-labeled to reflect Circa Resort's signature brand, ensuring every interaction feels native to the resort experience.

Ohanessian added, “What VenHub and Circa Resort have created is historic. Three autonomous stores operating as one continuous retail environment has never been done before. This is the largest smart store deployment in the world, and we are proud that VenHub is providing the technology to make it possible.”

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world’s largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com

Circa Resort & Casino Media Contact:

Brooke Sanchez / Jacob Boardman

Circa Resort & Casino

brooke.sanchez@circalasvegas.com / jacob.boardman@circalasvegas.com