AssetMark Announces 2026 Enhancements to Adhesion Wealth Platform, Expanding Capabilities for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs)

CONCORD, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced a series of 2026 enhancements to the Adhesion Wealth platform. The changes are designed to help registered investment advisors (RIAs) deliver more sophisticated, tax‑aware and personalized solutions for their clients, while also supporting greater usability and efficiency across the advisor experience.

“These enhancements are a direct reflection of what we’re hearing from advisors about where their businesses are headed and what their clients expect next,” said Phill Rogerson, Senior Vice President and Head of the RIA Channel at AssetMark. “Our commitment to Adhesion clients is strong, and everything we’re rolling out is designed to help RIAs grow faster, work smarter and operate more efficiently, without compromising their independence.”

2026 Adhesion Enhancements

Throughout 2026, Adhesion will introduce the following platform enhancements to its Adhesion Wealth UMA (Unified Managed Account) administration and managed account platform, informed by advisor feedback and evolving client needs, including:

Enhanced Tax Management Services (TMS): Extending automated tax management capabilities, including daily account monitoring and optimization, tax sensitive transitions, portfolio optimization and monthly and year-end account-level tax savings reporting to Adhesion advisors

Extending automated tax management capabilities, including daily account monitoring and optimization, tax sensitive transitions, portfolio optimization and monthly and year-end account-level tax savings reporting to Adhesion advisors New Adhesion Essentials program: Ready-to-use ETF, mutual fund and equity SMA portfolios with zero platform fee.* Choice of AssetMark proprietary strategists alongside leading third-party managers with continued expansion of strategist lineup over time

Ready-to-use ETF, mutual fund and equity SMA portfolios with zero platform fee.* Choice of AssetMark proprietary strategists alongside leading third-party managers with continued expansion of strategist lineup over time Enhanced Direct Indexing and Index SMA capabilities: Providing more personalized, tax‑managed equity portfolios within Adhesion’s unified managed account framework

Providing more personalized, tax‑managed equity portfolios within Adhesion’s unified managed account framework Fixed Income manager expansion: Increasing access to institutional‑quality strategies across municipal, taxable and specialty categories to support more diversified portfolio construction

Increasing access to institutional‑quality strategies across municipal, taxable and specialty categories to support more diversified portfolio construction Expanded access to private markets: Helping advisors respond to growing client demand for differentiated sources of return and diversification

Helping advisors respond to growing client demand for differentiated sources of return and diversification Platform enhancements: Including a new proposal tool and improved functionality for advisors to more efficiently conduct strategist and manager research

Together, these enhancements reflect AssetMark’s continued focus on strengthening the Adhesion platform through ongoing investment in technology, solutions and resources – supporting advisors as client expectations rise and portfolio construction becomes increasingly complex.

“RIAs are being asked to deliver more personalization, more tax efficiency and broader access to investment opportunities than ever before,” said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark. “Our focus with Adhesion is to thoughtfully strengthen the platform, expanding its capabilities in ways that help RIAs scale efficiently, deepen client relationships and support long‑term growth, while preserving the flexibility and control that define independence.”

Strengthening Adhesion for the Next Phase of RIA Growth

The enhancements come at a time when the RIA channel continues to gain share and mature. Independent and hybrid RIAs have grown assets under management at annualized rates of approximately 10.9% and 12.2%, respectively, over the past decade, increasing their combined share of industry assets from 21% in 2014 to 27% in 2024, according to research by Cerulli Associates.

As RIAs evolve, AssetMark has focused on reinforcing Adhesion’s core strengths while expanding its capabilities. The company invested over $60 million in technology and capital initiatives in 2025, with a significant investment into the Adhesion platform and the teams that support it. Adhesion enhancements build on proven outcomes across AssetMark’s broader platform such as Tax Management Services, which in 2025 generated an average annual tax savings to clients of 1.42%, underscoring the growing role tax efficiency plays in improving client outcomes and reinforcing advisor value. Those insights are guiding how similar capabilities are applied on the Adhesion platform.

To learn more about Adhesion, visit https://www.adhesionwealth.com/.

* Accounts invested in Adhesion Essentials are not subject to Adhesion platform fees, however accounts are subject to advisor management fees, fund fees, applicable product (model manager) fees, and transaction fees charged by custodians as applicable.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its subsidiaries AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 300,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had over $160 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

Jen Deitsch

PR and Investment Communications Lead

jen.deitsch@assetmark.com