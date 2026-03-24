Bushel and StoneX Partner to Connect Farmer-Facing Tools with Grain Merchandising Workflows

FARGO, N.D. and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bushel and StoneX (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced a partnership that brings together Bushel’s farmer-facing digital tools with StoneX Hedge, StoneX’s hedge workflow with back-office integration, giving grain companies a more connected merchandising process from offer through settlement. For grain merchandisers, the combined Bushel and StoneX Hedge solution helps increase digital offer volume, improve hedge accuracy, reduce double entry, and keep real-time data moving across systems.

The partnership connects key steps across the merchandising lifecycle. The StoneX Hedge grain merchandising platform supports hedge execution, offer-to-hedge linkage, and ERP-backed contract creation. Bushel supports the farmer experience with mobile and web access to bids, digital offers, contracts, eSign, tickets, settlements, and notifications.

Together, the companies will help grain businesses create a smoother experience for both merchandisers and farmers while reducing friction across the business.

Key benefits include:

More efficient grain merchandising workflows by connecting offers, hedges, contracts, and delivery records across systems

Better farmer engagement and origination through digital offers, mobile access, and faster pricing conversations

Less manual work and lower operational risk by reducing rekeying and improving data consistency across the tech stack





“Grain companies need technology that works across both the operational side of the business and the customer-facing side,” said Benny Andres, Vice President of Product at Bushel. “This partnership with StoneX gives merchandisers stronger workflow support while helping farmers access the tools and records they want in one place.”

“StoneX Hedge helps grain companies manage hedging and back-office execution with speed and accuracy,” said David Smoldt, President, Commodities division, StoneX. “By pairing that with Bushel’s farmer-facing experience, we can help customers build a more complete merchandising workflow.” Smoldt continued, “This partnership builds on StoneX Hedge’s forward momentum, with our grain customers already using the platform to hedge more than 1 billion bushels in the first six months of our fiscal year.”

The combined value of the partnership is especially strong for mid- to large-sized elevators, commercial grain companies and co-ops looking to improve digital origination, streamline hedge workflows and support long-term technology flexibility. The integration also helps businesses keep the ERP as the source of truth while improving how data flows across offers, contracts, hedges, and farmer records.

Bushel serves more than 3,500 grain and ag retail facilities and powers more than 50% of grain origination in the U.S. and Canada. With StoneX Hedge, grain companies can connect merchandiser workflows and farmer engagement in one modern ecosystem.

About StoneX Group Inc.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400 employees serve over 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

About Bushel

Bushel is an independent software company based in Fargo, N.D. that provides an integrated workflow solution for agriculture. Bushel’s platform includes customer relationship management, customer and commercial portals, offer and hedge management, and farm management and advisement software. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bushel Exchange, LLC, Bushel also provides digital payment solutions to its customers. These solutions improve operational efficiency, deliver crucial insights, and increase flexibility, enabling grain buyers, processors, ag retailers, ag lenders and farmers to adapt and expand their operations. Bushel now powers more than 3,500 grain and ag retail facilities, representing more than 50% of U.S. and Canadian grain origination. Over 100,000 farmers use Bushel's technology, making it one of the largest technology networks in U.S. agribusiness. Bushel also meets SOC 2 Type II standards, ensuring robust data security.

Media Contacts:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications, StoneX

media@stonex.com

646-984-1967

Julia Eberhart

Bushel Public Relations & Communications Manager

605-690-1418

SNEX-G