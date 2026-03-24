Agereh Technologies Inc. Announces 2025 Audited Financial Statements

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions for the transportation industry announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2025. The filings are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Generated revenue of $69,768 (2024: $4,427), marking the Company’s transition into commercial operations

Achieved gross margin of approximately 54%

Reduced total operating expenses to $657,704 from $2,274,196 in 2024

Improved net loss to $353,813 compared to $2,627,620 in 2024

Increased cash position to $507,711 (2024: $6,340)

Completed equity financings totaling approximately $1.68 million

Executed significant debt restructuring, strengthening the Company’s financial position



Audit Opinion

The Company’s independent auditor, MNP LLP, has issued an unmodified audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The audit report includes a material uncertainty related to going concern, reflecting the Company’s current working capital deficit and requirement for additional financing as it continues to scale operations.

CEO Commentary

“We made a decisive shift in 2025 from development to commercialization,” said Ken Brizel, Chief Executive Officer of Agereh Technologies Inc. “We not only generated our first meaningful revenue, but we did so while significantly reducing our cost base and strengthening our capital structure.

Our platform is now deployed and delivering value in real-world environments. With strong gross margins and a scalable SaaS model, we believe we are well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth in 2026 and beyond. Our focus is now on execution — expanding deployments, growing recurring revenue, and converting our pipeline into long-term customer relationships.”

Financial Position

As at December 31, 2025:

Total assets: $745,066 (2024: $112,168)

Cash: $507,711 (2024: $6,340)

Total liabilities: $6,305,486

Shareholders’ deficit: $(5,560,420)

The Company also reported a working capital deficit of $800,637 and continues to actively manage its capital structure through financing and restructuring initiatives.

Business Outlook

Agereh is entering 2026 with a clear focus on scaling its commercial operations and building recurring revenue streams. Key priorities include:

Expanding commercial deployments across transportation and infrastructure markets

Growing subscription-based SaaS revenue

Diversifying its customer base

Continuing to optimize operating efficiency

The Company believes its combination of AI-driven sensing technology and recurring revenue model positions it for long-term growth.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

For further information please contact:

Ken Brizel, CEO

info@agereh.com

https://agereh.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.