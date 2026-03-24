Abacus Global Management Announces Record Originations and Transactions in 2025

~ Company Sets All-Time Records Across Policy Originations, Capital Deployment, and Portfolio Trading Activity ~

~ Purchased 1,310 Policies and Deployed $580.8 Million in Capital Across Full Year 2025 ~

~ Traded 1,059 Policies from Portfolio Representing Nearly $1.8 Billion in Face Value ~

~ Generated $178.6 Million in Realized Gains, Cementing Abacus as Industry's Leading Market Maker ~

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management industry, today announced record-setting origination and transaction activity for the full year ended December 31, 2025. The results demonstrate the Company’s sustained momentum, as it established new performance benchmarks across all key portfolio metrics.

Full Year 2025 Record Activity Highlights

Total policies purchased: 1,310 policies acquired in 2025, reflecting the Company's unmatched origination infrastructure and deal sourcing capabilities

1,310 policies acquired in 2025, reflecting the Company's unmatched origination infrastructure and deal sourcing capabilities Total origination capital deployed: $580.8 million deployed across the full year 2025, underscoring the depth and scale of Abacus' capital commitment to the asset class

$580.8 million deployed across the full year 2025, underscoring the depth and scale of Abacus' capital commitment to the asset class Policies traded from portfolio: 1,059 policies transacted from the Company's portfolio during 2025, demonstrating exceptional portfolio velocity and liquidity management

1,059 policies transacted from the Company's portfolio during 2025, demonstrating exceptional portfolio velocity and liquidity management Face value of policies traded: ~$1.8 billion in policy face value traded from portfolio during 2025, a milestone that cements Abacus' position as the industry's preeminent secondary market participant

~$1.8 billion in policy face value traded from portfolio during 2025, a milestone that cements Abacus' position as the industry's preeminent secondary market participant Realized gains: $178.6 million in realized gains generated across full year 2025 portfolio transactions, as compared to $49.3 million in unrealized gains, a testament to the Company's ability to monetize the portfolio. The Company ended 2025 with $468.9 million of policies on the balance sheet held at fair value



Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus, commented, "2025 was a landmark year for Abacus. We didn't just grow; we set records that redefine what's possible in this asset class. Purchasing over 1,300 policies, deploying over half a billion dollars in origination capital, trading over 1,000 policies representing nearly $1.8 billion in face value, and generating over $178 million in realized gains. These aren't incremental improvements, they are industry-defining achievements. As we look ahead, we believe this operating momentum, combined with our growing asset base and expanding institutional relationships, positions us exceptionally well to continue delivering for shareholders."

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com