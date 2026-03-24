American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Engages in Industry Technical and Energy Infrastructure Events

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies, today provided an update regarding recent and ongoing industry engagements.

17th International Workshop on Anomalies in Hydrogen Loaded Metals

Fabrice David, on behalf of the Company, is attending and representing American Fusion at the 17th International Workshop on Anomalies in Hydrogen Loaded Metals (IWAHLM-17), taking place March 24 through March 26, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy.

Event link: https://iscmns.org/event/iwahlm-17/

The workshop brings together researchers, engineers, and specialists focused on hydrogen-metal systems and related experimental and theoretical work, including studies involving anomalous thermal and material behaviors. The event provides a forum for the exchange of technical insights, experimental data, and emerging approaches within this area of research.

The scientific program includes experimental and theoretical work across areas such as heat production, material studies, plasma and gas-based systems, instrumentation, and computational modeling of hydrogen-metal interactions.

The workshop is being held at the Kilometro Rosso Science and Technology Park, a research and innovation hub near Milan that hosts advanced engineering, industrial, and scientific organizations.

Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC)

Separately, four members of the Company’s executive team are attending the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), currently underway from March 22 through March 26, 2026 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Event link: https://apec-conf.org/

APEC is a leading industry event focused on power electronics, energy systems, and related technologies, bringing together engineers, system designers, and industry participants across power conversion, grid infrastructure, and advanced energy systems. The conference emphasizes practical implementation of next-generation energy technologies and high-efficiency power systems.

Management views these engagements as part of the Company’s ongoing effort to remain actively involved in relevant technical and industry discussions, monitor developments across adjacent technologies, and build relationships within the broader energy and infrastructure ecosystem.

The Company will continue to evaluate participation in technical forums, industry conferences, and strategic engagements aligned with its long-term development objectives.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications