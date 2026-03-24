LM Funding Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for March 27, 2026

 | Source: LM Funding America, Inc. LM Funding America, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding will publish its results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of March 27, 2026 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.

Conference Call Details:

  • Date: March 27, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 AM EST
  • Participant Call Links:
    • Live Webcast: Link
    • Participant Call Registration: Link

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations 
OG Advisory Group 
Yujia Zhai 
LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com


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