NAPC Defense to Showcase CornerShot and other Products USA at Modern Day Marine and National Resource Security Officers Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, announced today that it will participate in two major upcoming industry events designed to increase visibility and drive awareness of the CornerShot platform among military, law enforcement, and security professionals.

Modern Day Marine

Washington, DC Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A and B

Booth #2815 show dates:

Tuesday, April 28, 2026. 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Wednesday, April 29, 2026: 9 AM to 4 PM

Thursday, April 30, 2026: 9 AM to 2:30 PM

Modern Day Marine is the premier exposition for the U.S. Marine Corps and the defense community, attracting thousands of active-duty personnel, procurement officials, and industry leaders focused on expeditionary warfare, tactical equipment, and force protection solutions. NAPC Defense will demonstrate the CornerShot USA system’s unique 90-degree corner-firing capability, which allows operators to engage threats from behind cover with full weapon control, dramatically improving survivability in close-quarters combat.

National Resource Security Officers Conference

Peppermill Reno Resort, Reno, Nevada

Booth #814 show dates: Sunday, June 28: 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Monday, June 29, 2026: 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

This conference brings together resource security professionals, law enforcement executives, and critical infrastructure protection specialists from across the United States. NAPC Defense will showcase how CornerShot USA enhances officer safety in high-risk facility protection, hostage rescue, and tactical entry scenarios.

Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense, commented, “NAPC Defense is gaining meaningful traction in both military and law enforcement channels. These two shows represent excellent opportunities to increase awareness of the CornerShot USA system among decision-makers who need proven, life-saving tools right now. We plan to attend these events and continue targeting other relevant conventions where our technology can make an immediate difference in operator survivability and mission success.”

Annual Shareholder Meeting

In addition to its trade show schedule, NAPC Defense will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM (location to be confirmed and announced shortly) in Reno, Nevada.

“Our Annual Shareholder Meeting is growing in importance each year, especially following our recent announcements, including the asset acquisition by Native American Pride Constructors LLC, the integration of Obera’s potential multi-billion-dollar IDIQ contract portfolio, and our role as primary subcontractor on those programs. This meeting will serve as a key opportunity to update shareholders on our business model and outline the path forward,” added West.

All shareholders of record will receive formal notice and proxy materials in accordance with SEC regulations. The Company encourages investors to monitor www.napcdefense.com for updates on the meeting location, agenda, and any live-stream information.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. The Company brokers defense articles and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under applicable U.S. State Department and federal regulatory approvals.

As the exclusive U.S. producer and distributor of the CornerShot USA platform, NAPC Defense is committed to delivering innovative, lifesaving technologies that enhance officer survivability and protect communities in high-risk environments.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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