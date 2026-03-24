ENvue Medical Expands Presence within a Major Michigan Health System and Grows U.S. Hospital Footprint to 39

TYLER, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc . (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings, today announced a purchase of the ENvue™ Navigation Platform and feeding tubes by a premier teaching hospital and Level I Trauma Center serving the Detroit metropolitan area. The purchase expands ENvue’s presence within a major Southeast Michigan health system where the Company has previously been deployed, and brings ENvue’s U.S. hospital footprint to 39 hospitals.

The facility is a 714-bed major teaching hospital and a key anchor of a leading regional health system. It is known for comprehensive specialty institutes in oncology, cardiovascular care, and pediatrics, and operates a broad network of critical care environments, including medical, pediatric, surgical, and cardiovascular intensive care units (ICUs), as well as a dedicated Level III Neuro-ICU.

“We believe that this partnership represents the strategic account expansion we are focused on nationwide,” said Marc Waldman, Vice President of Commercial at ENvue Medical. “Preeminent teaching and non-teaching hospitals alike are seeking innovative technologies that can improve workflow efficiency while supporting cost containment and patient safety initiatives. The ENvue™ Navigation Platform addresses these priorities, and we are encouraged by the increasing demand we are seeing from health systems looking to modernize, standardize and enhance enteral access procedures across their hospitals.”

“Hospitals are increasingly prioritizing real-time visualization and greater standardization in feeding tube placement,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “This expansion within a leading Michigan health system reflects continued momentum in our commercial execution for the ENvue™ Navigation Platform. We believe we are continuing to build on our relationship within the system as we expand our footprint to 39 hospitals, and we look forward to supporting broader adoption across additional sites over time.”

ENvue’s Navigation Platform is designed to integrate into existing clinical workflows and is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Raquel Cona, Vice President

PH: (516) 779-2630

envue@kcsa.com