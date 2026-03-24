Gaxos’ Portfolio Company, America First Defense, Begins Deployment of Anduril Lattice Platform, Expanding Counter-Swarm UAV and Anti-Drone Defense Systems

Roseland, NJ, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that its portfolio company, America First Defense (“AFD”), began deployment the Anduril Lattice Platform, expanding Counter-Swarm UAV and Anti-Drone Defense Systems.

The deployment marks an important operational milestone for AFD as it advances its next-generation autonomous defense infrastructure designed to identify, track, assess, and respond to increasingly sophisticated unmanned aerial threats. By integrating Anduril’s Lattice platform into its broader defense architecture, AFD is strengthening its ability to deliver layered, AI-enabled counter-UAS solutions built for modern threat environments.

As drone warfare and unauthorized UAV activity continue to reshape the global security landscape, the need for adaptive, software-defined, and AI-powered defense systems is accelerating. Gaxos believes AFD is positioning itself at the intersection of that demand with a focus on advanced detection, command-and-control integration, and scalable anti-drone response capabilities.

“This deployment represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of America First Defense’s technology stack,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “The acceptance into the Anduril’s Lattice Program supports AFD’s strategic growth trajectory and highlights the increasing relevance of advanced counter-UAS technologies in today’s defense landscape.”

Gaxos and AFD remain committed to delivering innovative, mission-oriented solutions tailored to the needs of military, government, and security stakeholders. The Company believes this milestone further validates the strategic value of its position in AFD as Gaxos continues its commitment to driving value for shareholders.

For more information, visit Gaxos.AI and America First Defense. You can also follow Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About America First Defense

America First Defense is an American defense technology company focused on developing advanced defense systems including airborne counter-drone technology and biomimetic soft robotics platforms designed for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos.AI is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company’s growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity—bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

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