BlueMatrix Accelerates Transition into Core Infrastructure for AI-Driven Research, Strengthens Leadership to Scale Platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueMatrix, the global leader in capital markets content publishing technology, today announced it is strengthening its leadership team to scale its platform and accelerate its evolution into core infrastructure for AI-driven research workflows. Co-founder Patricia Horotan, who has led BlueMatrix for 27 years, will focus on AI capabilities and long-term product strategy as Chief Strategy Officer and remain deeply engaged with clients and partners. BlueMatrix has appointed David Nable as Chief Executive Officer to scale operations and expand the platform globally.

BlueMatrix is positioned to capitalize on a critical inflection point in capital markets research. As AI reshapes how research is consumed on the buy-side, questions around attribution, intellectual property, entitlements, and usage visibility have become increasingly urgent for research producers. BlueMatrix operates at the infrastructure layer where research is authored, structured, permissioned, and distributed, enabling sell-side firms to participate in AI-driven workflows while preserving control, attribution, and transparency. The company's position at the center of the research ecosystem makes it uniquely positioned to solve these challenges as the industry transforms.

Horotan will remain central to product vision and client relationships as Chief Strategy Officer, working directly with BlueMatrix's largest clients and partners to shape the platform's AI capabilities during a period of significant industry change. Nable has extensive buy-side and sell-side experience and will focus on execution, scaling, and operational growth, combining continuity of strategic vision with accelerated expansion.

"We've spent 27 years building BlueMatrix to sit at the infrastructure layer where research is created, structured, permissioned, and distributed," said Horotan. "As AI becomes embedded in investment workflows, that infrastructure role becomes more critical and more complex. I will be focused on working with our clients to ensure research moves through AI systems with the attribution, control, and transparency they need, and on building the product capabilities that make that possible. This structure lets me concentrate on those relationships and that product vision while David drives our operational growth."

Nable brings deep expertise in financial technology infrastructure and investment workflows. He most recently served as President of Client and Commercial at Arcesium, where he spent 10 years leading global go-to-market strategies and commercial operations. Prior to Arcesium, he was Head of U.S. Sales for Credit Suisse Prime Fund Services and spent nine years at Goldman Sachs in sales and client management roles across Prime Brokerage and Fund Administration.

"AI is already becoming embedded in buy-side investment workflows, which creates significant opportunities but also real challenges for research producers," said Nable. "As research moves into AI systems, questions around attribution, intellectual property, and entitlements will only become more important. BlueMatrix's role in the ecosystem is both critical and evolving, and I'm excited to work with Patricia and the team to accelerate our transformation."

About BlueMatrix:

BlueMatrix is the global leader in capital markets content publishing technology, trusted by over 1,000 financial institutions. Its secure platform streamlines authoring, compliance, and distribution – driving smarter, faster collaboration across capital markets. Founded in 1999 and backed by Thoma Bravo, BlueMatrix operates from offices in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Paris, Edinburgh, Auckland, and Timisoara.

Media Contact:

James Setzer

Head of Marketing - BlueMatrix

james.setzer@staff.bluematrix.com