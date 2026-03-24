AVAX One Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for March 31, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company plans to release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

AVAX One’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-8037

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8037

Webcast: AVAX One’s Q4 & FY 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.avax-one.com.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

avax-one@prosperoadvisors.xyz