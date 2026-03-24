TOMI Environmental Solutions Disrupts the Dairy Industry with Major Mexican Dairy Brand

FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today revealed that a leading Mexican dairy manufacturer has secured ongoing SteraMist iHP services to maintain its high-standard facility sanitation.

TOMI’s long-standing relationship with DisinfectCare has facilitated the implementation of SteraMist service at a major dairy facility in Mexico. Prior to purchase, DisinfectCare conducted multiple efficacy studies at the manufacturer’s site by evaluating SteraMist iHP by applying directly on cheese and assessing the efficacy against key industry pathogens, including Staphylococcus aureus, Total coliforms, Escherichia coli, Aerobic mesophilic bacteria, Fungi, and Yeast. Results demonstrated significant reductions across all tested organisms, most notably among mesophilic bacteria, a category that can include dangerous pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes. Testing has also demonstrated meaningful improvement in cheese preservation. Following these successful tests, the service provider and manufacturer selected SteraMist iHP as its preferred disinfection solution.

DisinfectCare will deploy the SteraMist Environment System daily. Utilizing gallons of BIT Solution per day, the solution purchase is structured under an open purchase order for seven (7) pallets, approximately $128,000 USD of BIT Solution annually, with the first pallet shipping this month. As DisinfectCare looks to expand its service equipment, the manufacturer maintains the option to integrate SteraMist Hybrid Systems into its growing infrastructure to support facility-wide disinfection, with plans to test and deploy SteraMist iHP technology across additional site locations. The Hybrid systems utilize permanent applicators and the Environment System to provide comprehensive coverage. The company aims to ensure a consistent and elevated standard of safety across its growing footprint.

"This partnership represents exactly the kind of strategic collaboration the food and beverage industry needs more of, bringing together established brand power with genuine, technological innovation to solve real consumer problems,” said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “The rigorous pathogen reduction data this service provider achieved at this dairy manufacturer speaks for itself. SteraMist is proving that it does not just meet the demanding safety and preservation standards of large-scale food manufacturing, it raises them. We look forward to growing alongside this manufacturer as they expand their facilities and operations."

The Food Processing Market in Mexico is projected to surge from US$ 3.16 billion in 2024 to US$ 5.75 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 6.89%.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services serving the food safety sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com