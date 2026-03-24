Flashforge Headlines TCT Asia 2026 with Multi-Extruder FDM and Desktop Full-Color Solutions

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCT Asia 2026 concluded at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. At this year's event, Flashforge made a major appearance, unveiling several new products and solutions that highlighted its latest advancements in multi-color, multi-material FDM 3D printing, desktop full-color 3D printing, and software ecosystems. Among the spotlighted innovations were the Creator 5 series FDM multi-color 3D printers and the desktop full-color 3D printer CJ270, which drew significant attention throughout the exhibition.

Creator 5 Series Debuts: Multi-Color FDM Printing with Four Extruders

The Creator 5 series quickly became a highlight on the first day of the show, thanks to its high-speed, stable performance and versatile multi-color, multi-material capabilities.

Equipped with four independent extruders, the Creator 5 can switch colors in just seven seconds. Unlike traditional single-extruder systems that require frequent filament swaps, this significantly reduces overall print time and eliminates material purge waste. More importantly, it supports hybrid printing of rigid and flexible materials, as well as multi-color TPU printing—for example, creating a single-piece soft phone case with rigid decorative elements, or combining multiple colors in one print. Models that previously required separate prints, post-assembly, or painting can now be completed in a single run, saving both time and materials. The Creator 5 delivers a more efficient and cost-effective solution across a wide range of applications.

The professional-grade Creator 5 Pro further enhances performance with a fully enclosed, temperature-controlled chamber and an adaptive air circulation system. It supports engineering-grade materials like ABS, ASA, PAHT-CF, and PET-CF, meeting the rigorous demands of professional users for structural strength and print stability.









(Printed by Creator 5 Series)

Desktop Full-Color 3D Printing Solutions

The CJ270 desktop full-color 3D printer combines multi-jet technology with UV curing, enabling layer thicknesses as fine as 7 microns and over 10 million color options. Paired with water-soluble supports, it achieves high-precision, full-color printing in a single build, eliminating the color inconsistency and inefficiencies associated with manual painting. This makes it ideal for product design, cultural and creative projects, and lifelike figurines. The printed samples displayed at the show impressed visitors with their vivid color reproduction and intricate structures.









(Printed by CJ270)

Ecosystem Upgrades: From Hardware to Software

Beyond hardware, Flashforge showcased its latest software, Flash Studio, which integrates a model library, slicing, and remote monitoring. An AI interactive zone allowed visitors to explore the software firsthand. This upgrade further refines Flashforge's 3D printing ecosystem—covering everything from model sourcing to slicing, printing, and device management. Its model library supports multiple platforms, enabling users to instantly search and print a vast range of models, streamlining the entire 3D printing workflow.





At TCT Asia 2026, Flashforge demonstrated its leadership in both consumer and high-end 3D printing through its latest innovations. Moving forward, Flashforge will continue to uphold its mission—Make Advanced Technology More Accessible—while expanding 3D printing across a broader range of applications. With more products and solutions on the horizon, Flashforge continues to capture industry attention.

About Flashforge

Flashforge is a global leader in 3D printing solutions, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly consumer and professional 3D printers. With over a decade of industrial-grade expertise, Flashforge turns complex tools into accessible solutions, empowering creativity across industries and individuals alike.

Media Contact:

Contact Person：Emily Xiong

Email：info@flashforge.com

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