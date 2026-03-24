Protein Hydrolysate Market to Surpass USD 6 Bn by 2031 on Rising Infant and Sports Nutrition Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the protein hydrolysate market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.17 billion in 2026 to reach USD 6.67 billion by 2031, with 9.81% CAGR reflecting strong expansion during the forecast period. The global protein hydrolysate market is gaining momentum as demand rises for highly digestible protein ingredients across infant nutrition, sports recovery beverages, and specialized clinical formulations. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on peptide-based ingredients that enhance bioavailability, faster absorption, and improve functional performance in food and beverage applications. As consumer preferences shift toward clean-label protein solutions and allergen-friendly ingredients, the protein hydrolysate market outlook remains highly favorable across both developed and emerging economies.

Protein Hydrolysate Market Trends Shaping Nutritional Innovation

Strategic Shifts in Specialized Nutrition: Infant Health and Performance Recovery

The protein hydrolysate market is experiencing a dual-track surge driven by regulatory breakthroughs infant nutrition and functional innovation in the sports sector. In pediatric care, the landscape has shifted following the FDA’s landmark 2024 clearance of specific whey protein hydrolysates for allergy management, the first authorization of its kind. Clinical evidence showing that extensively hydrolyzed formulas can reduce allergic reactions in high-risk infants by up to 50% is rapidly moving these products from niche medical solutions to pediatrician-recommended standards. This momentum is further bolstered by regulatory expansions in emerging markets like India, which now permit hydrolysates in complementary cereal-based foods.

Simultaneously, sports-recovery brands are revolutionizing the ready-to-drink (RTD) market by incorporating high-degree hydrolysis (High-DH) peptides. These "pre-digested" proteins offer superior bioavailability and rapid absorption, directly addressing the athlete's need for immediate post-workout muscle repair. As manufacturing complexity rises, requiring producers to balance high biological protein quality with palatable flavor profiles, established industry leaders with deep R&D resources are increasingly dominating the space. This evolution toward convenient, high-performance formats reflects a broader consumer shift toward scientifically backed, on-the-go nutritional efficiency.

Advancing Nutrition: Clean-Label Innovation and Technological Breakthroughs

The protein hydrolysate market is undergoing a major shift as manufacturers prioritize clean-label positioning and advanced functionality to meet consumer demands for transparency and sustainability. By utilizing sophisticated enzymatic hydrolysis and precision fermentation, companies are now able to eliminate synthetic additives and animal inputs while safeguarding vital amino acid profiles. These technological leaps, including AI-optimized processing, ultrasonic pretreatment, and magnetic enzyme systems, have effectively neutralized traditional challenges like bitterness and high production costs.

As a result, highly digestible, allergen-free hydrolysates are becoming the preferred standard across infant, sports, and clinical nutrition. With clean-label solutions projected to dominate industry portfolios by 2026, the integration of these high-performance ingredients is setting a new benchmark for the future of functional food and beverage design.

Access the full report and stay informed with real-time updates tailored to your region, including Japan-specific trends - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/protein-hydrolysate-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Protein Hydrolysate Market Segmentation Insights

By Source

Animal Protein

Dairy Protein

Whey

Casein & Caseinates

Egg Protein

Gelatin and Collagen

Other Animal Proteins

Plant Protein

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Rice

Potato

Hemp

Others

By Degree of Hydrolysis

Low DH (<10%)

Medium DH (10–25%)

High DH (>25%)

By End-Use Application

Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Clinical and Medical Nutrition

Specialized Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care and Cosmetics

“The protein hydrolysate market is evolving with growing application breadth across nutrition and functional ingredients, reflecting steady commercial adoption. Mordor Intelligence’s disciplined use of validated inputs and cross-checked data provides a consistent, transparent perspective that stands up well against less structured market sources.” Says, Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Regional Outlook Influences Market Development

Asia-Pacific represents a major growth region within the protein hydrolysate market size, supported by rising disposable incomes, increasing protein awareness, and expanding demand for nutritional supplements.

Rapid urbanization and changing dietary habits are encouraging consumers to adopt protein-enriched foods and beverages. Countries across the region are witnessing strong interest in sports nutrition products and infant nutrition solutions.

North America remains an important innovation hub within the protein hydrolysate industry due to high consumer awareness of performance nutrition and widespread availability of protein-based products.

European markets continue to emphasize clean-label ingredients and sustainable protein solutions, encouraging the adoption of both dairy-derived and plant-based hydrolysates.

Emerging regions are gradually expanding their presence within the global protein hydrolysate market as awareness of protein nutrition increases.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the protein hydrolysates industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/protein-hydrolysate-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competitive Landscape and Industry Strategy

The protein hydrolysate market features competition between established dairy ingredient manufacturers and emerging biotechnology companies focused on innovative protein technologies.

Leading protein hydrolysates companies leverage integrated supply chains, advanced processing technologies, and extensive research capabilities to maintain strong market positions. At the same time, biotechnology firms are introducing novel production methods that enhance sustainability and efficiency. Strategic collaborations between traditional dairy producers and technology innovators are becoming increasingly common as companies seek to accelerate product development.

These partnerships allow manufacturers to combine nutritional expertise with advanced processing technologies, strengthening their presence within the evolving protein hydrolysate market. Companies that focus on innovative ingredient technologies, sustainable production methods, and clean-label product development are well-positioned to strengthen their protein hydrolysate market share in the years ahead.

Key Players in the Protein Hydrolysate Industry

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Kerry Group plc

Arla Foods AMBA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Other Trending Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market: Circular Economy and Valorization

The fish protein hydrolysate market is a prime example of the industry's shift toward zero-waste. Valued at USD 579.96 million in 2025, it is projected to reach USD 747.21 million by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 5.20%. This growth is heavily influenced by the European Union's Waste Framework Directive, which mandates a 65% recycling rate for marine waste by 2030. By converting processing by-products into premium powders and pastes, manufacturers are creating high-value ingredients for aquaculture, pet food, and nutraceuticals while meeting strict environmental targets.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Fava Bean Protein Market: The Sustainable Plant-Based Alternative

As the industry seeks alternatives to soy and pea protein, fava bean protein has emerged as a high-growth contender. The market size stands at USD 310.22 million in 2025 and is set to reach USD 481.7 million by 2030, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 9.2%. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting "dry-fractionation" techniques to lower energy use and align with net-zero targets. While Europe holds the largest processing base, the Asia-Pacific region is delivering the highest volume growth, supported by large-scale pulse programs and a rising demand for allergen-friendly, clean-label sports nutrition.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/fava-bean-protein-market?utm_source=globenewswire

EPA and DHA Market: Clinical Evidence and Algal Innovation

The market for essential fatty acids is witnessing a robust expansion, with its value expected to rise from USD 2.06 billion in 2025 to USD 3.17 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.42%. A major strategic shift is underway as producers move toward algae-based oils to reduce reliance on fluctuating fish oil quotas. Driven by strong clinical evidence for cardiovascular health and favorable healthcare reimbursement policies in North America, the market is also benefiting from advanced oxidation controls that significantly extend the shelf life of fortified foods and infant formulas.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/epa-and-dha-market?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.



