Gold Candle Reports Addition to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (“Gold Candle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Sunny Lowe to the Company’s Board of Directors and as Chair of its Audit Committee.



Chairman of Gold Candle Pierre Lassonde commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Sunny as a Director of Gold Candle. Her experience, expertise and deep knowledge of the mining industry from the financial standpoint adds tremendous depth and value to the Board and our shareholders.”



About Sunny Lowe

Sunny Lowe has over 25 years of capital markets, finance, and international accounting, tax and risk management experience, currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Highlander Silver Corp. Ms. Lowe has held previous roles as the Chief Financial Officer of Solaris Resources, Chief Financial Officer of INV Metals Inc. and as Vice President, Finance and Vice President, Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management for Kinross Gold. Ms. Lowe currently serves on the Board of Elemental Royalty Corp., where she Chairs its Audit Committee and previously served on the board of Prime Mining Corp. Ms. Lowe is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

Contact

Hannes Portmann

Chief Financial Officer

hportmann@goldcandle.com