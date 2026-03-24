Laparoscopy Instruments Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 51.99 Billion by 2035 Due to the Increasing Trend of Moving Away from Open Surgical Procedures Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Laparoscopy Instruments Market size was valued at USD 18.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 51.99 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.84% over 2026–2035.

Due to the growing trend of minimally invasive surgical procedures replacing open surgical procedures, rising rates of obesity-related disorders and gynecological issues, and the quick uptake of robotic-assisted laparoscopic instruments, the global market for laparoscopy instruments is expanding at a robust rate.

Laparoscopy Instruments Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 18.58 billion

USD 18.58 billion Market Size by 2035: USD 51.99 billion

USD 51.99 billion CAGR: 10.84% from 2026 to 2035

10.84% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Laparoscopy Instruments Market was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% over 2026–2035.

Due to a significant number of elective and bariatric surgeries, a big number of specialized ambulatory surgery facilities, and strong CMS and private payer reimbursement policies for laparoscopic procedures, the United States has the greatest market share at the national level.

Rising Global Burden of Chronic Diseases and Surgical Volume to Drive Market Growth Globally

The rising incidence rate of conditions requiring surgical intervention such as gallbladder disorders, endometriosis, colorectal cancer, urological disorders, and morbid obesity is one of the key factors influencing the demand for laparoscopy instruments. This is because, according to the WHO, annually there are more than 310 million major surgeries conducted across the globe. Additionally, the organization states that approximately 65% of all elective abdominal surgeries in high-income countries involve minimally invasive techniques. This consequently boosts the utilization rate of laparoscopy instruments such as trocars, insufflators, hand instruments, and laparoscope.

Laparoscopy Instruments Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The highest share of approximately 29.45% was recorded by the laparoscopes segment in 2025, owing to their basic necessity as an essential device for every laparoscopic procedure globally. The energy devices segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of 11.62% during the period of 2026-2035, owing to the increasing trend of using ultrasonic and advanced bipolar energy platforms that can simultaneously cut and coagulate tissues.

By Application

In 2025, general surgery accounted for 31.28% market share due to the large volume of laparoscopic cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, and appendectomies done in both hospital and ASC settings. Due to the increasing prevalence of the worldwide obesity epidemic, the accreditation of bariatric surgery programs, and increasing health services utilization, the bariatric surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.15% over 2026-2035

By Usage

Reusable laparoscopic surgical instruments have held the largest share of the usage segment at 61.35% as of 2025, owing to their cost efficiency with high surgical volume cycles globally. The disposable surgical instrument segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.47% up to 2035, owing to zero cost of reprocessing advantages and increased infection control compliance with post-pandemic hospital operating protocols globally.

By End-Use

Hospitals comprised the highest end-use share of approximately 67.82% in 2025, owing to the complexity of laparoscopic procedures that can be managed, the availability of complete surgical teams globally. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 12.31% during the period of 2026 to 2035, owing to healthcare cost-containment strategies that favor ambulatory settings globally.

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Laparoscopy Instruments Market Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.15%, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment in the laparoscopy instruments market. This is due to the region's rapidly modernizing surgical infrastructure, government investments in the development of tertiary healthcare facilities, and the startling increase in the number of cases in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

With a market share of more than 38.72% in 2025, North America dominated the laparoscopic instruments industry. Strong private and governmental healthcare reimbursement programs, an advanced deployment of robotic-assisted laparoscopic systems, and an extraordinarily high incidence of surgical procedures per population can all be linked to this.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Laparoscopy Instruments Market Report:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Teleflex Incorporated

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Microline Surgical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Aesculap AG (B. Braun Group)

Surgical Innovations Group plc

LaproSurge Ltd.

Purple Surgical International Ltd.

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Gimmi GmbH

Laparoscopy Instruments Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for its next-generation da Vinci 5 platform featuring enhanced instrument force feedback, real-time fluorescence imaging integration, and AI-assisted anatomical landmark recognition, significantly advancing laparoscopic surgical precision and expanding clinical use case coverage across colorectal, bariatric, and urological procedures.

, Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for its next-generation da Vinci 5 platform featuring enhanced instrument force feedback, real-time fluorescence imaging integration, and AI-assisted anatomical landmark recognition, significantly advancing laparoscopic surgical precision and expanding clinical use case coverage across colorectal, bariatric, and urological procedures. In April 2024, Medtronic expanded CE Mark-approved commercial deployments of its Hugo RAS system across seven new European markets, coupling the platform launch with a comprehensive laparoscopic instrument accessory bundle designed to accelerate adoption among general and gynecological surgery departments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SURGICAL PROCEDURE VOLUME & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand global laparoscopic procedure volumes, conversion rates vs. open surgery, and adoption across specialties and regions.

– helps you understand global laparoscopic procedure volumes, conversion rates vs. open surgery, and adoption across specialties and regions. ROBOTIC VS. CONVENTIONAL SURGERY TRENDS – helps you evaluate the shift toward robotic-assisted procedures and its impact on instrument demand and surgical practices.

– helps you evaluate the shift toward robotic-assisted procedures and its impact on instrument demand and surgical practices. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & DEVICE PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess complication rates, hospital stay reduction, instrument reliability, and surgeon satisfaction, supporting product evaluation and clinical decision-making.

– helps you assess complication rates, hospital stay reduction, instrument reliability, and surgeon satisfaction, supporting product evaluation and clinical decision-making. REPROCESSING, STERILIZATION & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze reusable vs. disposable instrument economics, sterilization compliance, and environmental impact, enabling sustainable procurement strategies.

– helps you analyze reusable vs. disposable instrument economics, sterilization compliance, and environmental impact, enabling sustainable procurement strategies. COST, REIMBURSEMENT & MARKET ACCESS INSIGHTS – helps you understand reimbursement coverage, cost differentials vs. open surgery, and financial dynamics across hospital and outpatient settings.

– helps you understand reimbursement coverage, cost differentials vs. open surgery, and financial dynamics across hospital and outpatient settings. PRICING TRENDS & COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS – helps you evaluate price erosion, competitive intensity, and demand shifts in disposable and reusable instrument segments.

Laparoscopy Instruments Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 51.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.84% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Laparoscopes, Video Laparoscopes, Fiber Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Suction Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Laparoscopic Accessories)

• By Application (Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, General Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Other Applications)

• By Usage (Disposable, Reusable)

• By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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