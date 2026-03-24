Zensurance Awards $10,000 Small Business Grant to Nova Scotia’s Next Level Property Management & Services Ltd.

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zensurance, Canada’s leading online small business insurance provider, today announced Next Level Property Management & Services Ltd. as the $10,000 Zensurance Small Business grant recipient.

As selected by a Canada-wide public vote, Next Level Property Management & Services Ltd. owned by Nate Wickens, stood out among thousands of applicants.



“Winning the Zensurance Small Business Grant is a real driver of growth. It lets me reinvest in my company, buy new equipment and take on more property management contracts,” says Nate Wickens, owner of Next Property Management and Services on Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia. “The funding from Zensurance gives me the chance to grow my business by hiring local help and creating long-term value for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Zensurance first established its Small Business Grant competition in 2023 to support Canadian entrepreneurs, startups and small business owners. Since then, Zensurance has awarded $105,000 in grants to Canadian businesses.

In addition to Next Level Property Management & Services Ltd., five other Canadian small businesses were named finalists, and will each receive a $1,000 grant in recognition of their contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship and community impact.

Next Level Property Management & Services Ltd.





Owner: Nate Wickens

Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia-based Next Level Property Management was founded two years ago by 21-year-old Nate Wickens. The company offers landscaping and property maintenance services with a strong community focus, including seniors’ discounts and free weekly service for households in need. The grant will support equipment upgrades, business growth and hiring more students as Wickens pursues his degree in economics and business.

Infinite Harvest Technologies





Owner: Luis Ortiz

Niagara, Ontario-based Infinite Harvest Technologies converts food waste into reusable proteins and fertilizers using innovative bioconversion technology. Co-founded by CEO Luis Ortiz, the company helps businesses and municipalities reduce waste costs and greenhouse gas emissions. The funding will help accelerate growth across Canada through new sales systems and website enhancements.

Ouroboros Deconstruction





Owner: Meredith Moore

Toronto-based Ouroboros Deconstruction is rethinking demolition with a circular approach, salvaging materials for reuse in new construction. By keeping usable materials out of landfills, the company helps reduce waste and lower carbon emissions. The grant will support expanded salvage infrastructure, along with additional warehouse and lumber yard space to fuel growth.

Shore Peddlin’





Owner : Jess Tofflemire

Based in Musquodoboit Harbour, Shore Peddlin' owner Jess Tofflemire serves classic treats and locally made ice cream at private, corporate and community events with her vintage bicycle cart. Operating year-round across Nova Scotia, the business adds a distinctive local touch to events across the province. The grant will support equipment upgrades, team expansion, and overall business growth.

Geez Louise





Co-Owners: Carmen Douville and Lauren Jones

Toronto-based, women-owned Geez Louise is reshaping the beverage space with prebiotic sparkling water focused on hydration and gut health. Since launching in 2022, the brand has expanded into more than 500 retail locations across Canada, tripled its revenue and contributed from every sale to Indigenous-led clean water initiatives. The grant will support increased production and inventory to meet demand, reduce costs, and fuel growth.

Mint & Matter





Co-Owner: Anita Orakwue

Founded in 2025, Calgary-based Mint & Matter is a women-owned, tech-forward cleaning company known for its high-touch service and customer care. Built on professionalism, structure and exceptional customer experience, the company is also deeply community-minded, recently donating services through an auction to support Black students attending university in Calgary. The grant will support equipment upgrades, team expansion, operational improvements and continued growth.

Small business owners who missed the application window are encouraged to prepare for the next round, which launches April 1, 2026. Application details will be available at Zensurance.com .

Supporting Canadian Small Businesses

“Small business owners are the lifeblood of the Canadian economy,” says Danish Yusuf, Founder and CEO of Zensurance. “Through our grant competition, we aim to provide meaningful support to small businesses while inviting Canadians to learn about the inspiring entrepreneurs behind these businesses.”

Grants Propel Positive Impact

Receiving the Zensurance Small Business Grant can help small businesses scale their impact and better serve their communities.



In 2025, Toronto-based Steadiwear received a $10,000 Zensurance grant. The company designs non-invasive, battery-free stabilizing wearable technology to reduce hand tremors for people living with essential tremor or Parkinson’s disease.

“The grant from Zensurance helped us expand our demo kit program and invest in further research and development,” says Emile Maamary, Co-Founder, Steadiwear. “Receiving this support at a critical time in our company’s development has helped propel our business, positively impacting the lives of even more Canadians. We are grateful to Zensurance and everyone who voted to support our small business last year.”

Past grant recipients also include businesses such as Demex Cakes in Saskatoon, which offers baking courses and mentorship to over 200 female bakers, and SnuggleTooth’s SmileMobile, which provides mobile dental hygiene services to underserved communities in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.



For additional details on finalists and past grant recipients, please visit www.zensurance.com/small-business-grant .

About Zensurance

Founded in 2016, Zensurance.com is an online insurance brokerage and leading source for small business insurance in Canada. Having served 100,000+ Canadian small businesses, Zensurance empowers small business owners, entrepreneurs, independent contractors, and self-employed professionals across hundreds of industries to shop and get the specialized coverage they need in just a few minutes. Through it’s network of over 50 insurance providers, Zensurance provides customers with industry-leading premium savings of up to 35% off and the confidence to thrive in today’s market.

For more information, please visit https://www.zensurance.com and follow on X/Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok .

For more information or to speak with Danish Yusuf, Founder and CEO of Zensurance; the Zensurance Small Business Grant finalists; or past grant recipients, please contact:

Christine Dyal, Strategic Objectives

Email: cdyal@strategicobjectives.com

Tel: (437) 916-9194

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