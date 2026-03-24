Dime To Sponsor LPGA Golfer Lexi Thompson

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime is proud to announce a new partnership with Lexi Thompson, one of the most recognizable and accomplished athletes in professional golf.

Through this sponsorship, Dime will support Thompson on initiatives that promote community engagement and the advancement of women in sports.

"I am incredibly proud to partner with DIME, an institution that defines stability and community commitment. Joining a team with a 162-year history of excellence is a true honor. I look forward to representing a brand that has stood the test of time while continuing to innovate for the future," said Lexi Thompson.

Thompson has enjoyed a highly successful career as a professional golfer after turning professional at age 15. She has won 15 professional titles, including a major championship and has also represented the United States at seven Solheim Cups.

“Lexi represents excellence, resilience and a commitment to continuous growth – values that strongly align with Dime’s mission. We are excited to partner with her both on and off the course,” said Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.