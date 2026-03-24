Reborn Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening of Shenzhen Flagship Location at Tencent Headquarters Campus, Marking Strategic Next Phase of China Expansion

Opening Establishes a Foundation for Multi-Province Growth Across China and Reinforces Reborn Coffee’s Broader International Expansion Strategy

BREA, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the “Company”), a leader in the specialty coffee market, announced today the successful grand opening of its flagship location in Shenzhen, China on March 18, 2026. Located within Tencent’s new headquarters campus, the opening marks a significant milestone in Reborn Coffee’s international growth strategy and further advances the Company’s previously announced expansion initiatives in China.

The Shenzhen flagship reflects the Company’s broader strategy to build a scalable presence across multiple provinces in China. As one of China’s leading centers of technology, innovation, and modern urban development, Shenzhen offers a strategically aligned entry point for the brand, with a consumer base that is highly responsive to premium, design-driven, and innovation-led lifestyle concepts.

The Company believes this opening represents an important starting point for Reborn Coffee’s future growth in China. Beyond the launch of a single flagship store, the Shenzhen location is intended to serve as a foundation for broader regional expansion, brand visibility, and operational development in one of the world’s most dynamic consumer markets. By delivering high-quality refreshment services in the heart of a major technology ecosystem, Reborn Coffee is positioning itself to participate meaningfully in technology-driven urban spaces while integrating local cultural relevance with a forward-looking market strategy.

“This grand opening in Shenzhen represents a meaningful step in our long-term vision to build Reborn Coffee into a global brand,” said Jay Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee Inc. “We believe Shenzhen is one of the most strategically important cities in China, and we are proud to establish this flagship presence as a platform for continued growth across China and, over time, broader global market development.”

As Reborn Coffee continues to pursue international expansion, management believes the Shenzhen opening strengthens the Company’s brand position in Asia and supports its broader objective of building a globally recognized specialty coffee platform. The Company intends to continue advancing disciplined growth in China while supporting the long-term global development of the Reborn Coffee brand.





Ceremony participants at the grand opening of Reborn Coffee’s Shenzhen flagship location on March 18, 2026, including Jay Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee Inc. (fourth from left).

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3932ee3-2184-4665-a237-212e46b7372e