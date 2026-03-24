Helport AI Showcases Its AI Solutions at “Rise of AI Labor” Philippines Event

MAKATI, Philippines, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company providing enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that it showcased its AI product portfolio in the Philippines during an event titled “Rise of AI Labor.”

Held at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel in Makati City, the event brought together industry partners, enterprise customers, and technology leaders to explore how AI can scale human expertise and transform business process outsourcing (“BPO”). The Company’s approach to integrating AI with operational delivery to produce measurable business outcomes for enterprise clients was demonstrated at the event.

“AI should not replace human expertise — it should amplify it,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. “Our vision is to enable organizations to replicate and scale expert-level capabilities through AI-driven systems. By combining advanced technology with operational delivery, we believe enterprises can unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and value creation.”

During the event, the Company showcased several of its core AI solutions designed to enable organizations to deploy expert-level capabilities at scale across customer communication, operations, and business development.

Showcasing Helport AI’s Core Product Suite

At the event, the Company presented demonstrations of its three key product solutions:

AI Assist Co-Pilot

AI Assist Co-Pilot is designed to assist frontline employees in real time, to facilitate customer-facing teams to perform at an expert level through guided workflows, intelligent response generation, and contextual assistance.

TwinX (AI Digital Twin)

TwinX is built to enable a single human expert to supervise multiple AI agents simultaneously. By combining human decision-making authority with AI-driven operational execution, the system is designed to scale expert capabilities across multiple tasks and customer interactions.

HyprX

HyprX represents the Company’s fully autonomous AI solution, which is designed to manage complex business workflows such as recruitment processes, training, and Fintech lead generation through closed-loop marketing and automated decision systems.

These three product demonstrations illustrated how the Company’s platform can support enterprises seeking to improve operational efficiency, increase scalability, and deliver more consistent customer experiences.

Advancing a Results-Oriented AI Delivery Model

During the event, the Company emphasized that its strategy focuses on delivering results-driven AI solutions, rather than simply providing stand-alone software tools. The Company’s approach combines AI with human expertise and operational infrastructure to produce measurable business outcomes for enterprise customers.

This model — referred to as “Results-Oriented & Value-Sharing” — aims to align the Company’s technology deployment with customer performance metrics and operational results. By integrating AI systems with local operational teams and industry expertise, the Company seeks to enable enterprises to scale expert capabilities more efficiently, and with less upfront risk, across multiple markets.

Expanding AI Deployment in the Philippines

The Philippines plays an important role in Helport AI’s global delivery network, due to its strong talent base and established BPO industry. Through this event, the Company highlighted its goal for expanding AI-enabled service delivery in the region while supporting local enterprise partners in adopting advanced AI capabilities.

Helport AI expects the Philippines to serve as a key hub for English-language AI delivery as it continues to expand its global infrastructure supporting enterprise AI deployment.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. In addition to its AI software as a service (SaaS) offerings, the Company provides integrated AI+human services. With AI delivery and operations centers strategically located across Southeast Asia and the Americas, Helport AI enables professionals to perform at an expert level by using AI to elevate their potential. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI’s future plans and partnerships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: https://ir.helport.ai/