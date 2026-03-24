Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Q1 2026 Quarterly Cost Report

Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) has released its Q1 2026 Quarterly Cost Report , revealing a North American construction market that is finally finding its footing after several years of volatility. Cost inflation is stabilizing, and with it, the industry is shifting from short‑term, “selective demand” to a broader phase of market recalibration; one where developers can again plan and execute complex projects with greater confidence.

While some private nonresidential spending has cooled, that softness is being offset by rising public infrastructure investment and a resurgence in residential renovation. At the same time, upstream indicators such as a decline in the Architecture Billings Index show that owners and developers are using this period to reset project scopes and schedules, aligning new starts more closely with today’s economic realities.

“Periods of rapid growth are naturally followed by moments of adjustment,” said Paul Brussow, President of RLB North America. “What we’re seeing now is the industry moving away from reactive decision-making and into a period of refinement. The consistency in cost data we’re seeing allows for a level of planning that was difficult to achieve in previous years. The lesson for this market is not to retreat, but to refine.”

The Q1 2026 report also flags key cost pressures that will shape project decisions this year. Material prices for steel and aluminum are rising, driven in part by recent tariff policies, and ongoing uncertainty around trade and labor is adding complexity to long‑range planning. Even so, RLB’s data shows an industry that is resilient and adaptive. Firms that emphasize productivity, embrace advanced procurement strategies, and lock in pricing early are better positioned to protect budgets and schedules.

“This is a pivotal moment for owners and public agencies,” Brussow added. “Projects that move forward now, with disciplined procurement and realistic scheduling, can capture the benefits of a more predictable cost environment before the next cycle of acceleration begins.”

The Q1 2026 North American Quarterly Cost Report provides:

Market-by-market construction cost trends across major metropolitan areas

Sector-specific insights for healthcare, education, infrastructure, residential, and commercial projects

Analysis of tariff and policy impacts on key materials and supply chains

Practical guidance for owners and developers on budgeting, procurement, and schedule risk in 2026

Read the full analysis in the Q1 2026 North American Quarterly Cost Report .

About Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent global organization providing cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory, and related consulting services. With a professional heritage spanning more than 240 years and a network of over 4,600 employees worldwide, RLB delivers trusted insight and rigorous analysis to clients across the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

RLB’s North American practice serves clients from offices in more than 30 cities, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C.

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