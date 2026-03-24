Crypto News: AlphaPepe Announces AI DEX Intelligence Tool While XRP Price Prediction Targets New Highs and Iran War Shakes Crypto Markets





MONACO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe just announced its AI DEX Intelligence tool and the timing could not be more calculated. Nearly $1 million raised in presale, stage acceleration that mirrors only the most aggressive early-stage entries in crypto history, and whale wallets entering with the kind of capital reserved for projects where the listing outcome is already priced in behind the scenes. Meanwhile Bitcoin dropped below $71,000 on Iran war volatility, the SEC and CFTC just classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, and Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law backing stablecoins over banks. The market is correcting. The whales are not. Here is why the correction is a setup, the XRP price prediction explained, and why the capital that builds generational wealth is flowing into AlphaPepe right now.

Crypto News: XRP Price Prediction After Commodity Classification and What It Means for AlphaPepe

The SEC and CFTC issued a joint 68-page framework on March 17 classifying XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a digital commodity under federal law. That ruling ended more than four years of regulatory limbo that began when the SEC sued Ripple in December 2020. Spot XRP ETFs already hold $1.44 billion in cumulative inflows since their November 2025 launch, and the final batch of ETF applications faces a March 27 deadline. Benzinga projects the XRP price prediction at $26.97 by 2030. CoinPedia targets $5.81 in the near term. Standard Chartered places XRP around $2.80 under moderate conditions while more bullish models extend toward $5 to $8 by 2026.

But the math tells the real story. XRP reaching $5 from current levels around $1.40 delivers roughly a 3.5x return. That is a strong institutional play and a confirmation of the broader crypto trajectory, but it is not the kind of multiplication that transforms a portfolio in a single cycle. That is why the same whale wallets accumulating XRP after the commodity classification are simultaneously entering AlphaPepe's presale, because that is where the early stage multiplication happens before the listing reprices everything.

Iran War Shakes Crypto Markets but Whales Are Playing the Same Game They Always Play

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began February 28 triggered immediate sell-offs across every risk asset. Bitcoin dropped as much as 5.4% to $70,500 during the worst of the Iran escalation according to Bloomberg , and the S&P 500 fell roughly 1% while oil prices surged. But crypto's 24/7 structure proved its structural advantage. Decentralized exchanges like Hyperliquid became the only venues open for real-time price discovery in oil, gold, and silver while traditional markets were closed over the weekend.

Every correction in crypto follows the same pattern. The largest wallets sell at the top, trigger fear across every headline, wait for retail to exit at a loss, and reload at prices significantly lower. Bitcoin has already recovered into the $70,000 to $73,000 range. Fortune reported that Bitcoin outperformed both gold and the S&P 500 since the strikes began, and Trump told CBS he thinks the war is nearly complete. The whales control the timing, they control the fear, and they use both to build positions before the market turns. The capital flowing into AlphaPepe's presale during this exact window is the strongest confirmation that smart money sees the correction as an entry, not an exit.

AlphaPepe Carries the Setup That Made Every Crypto Fortune and the AI DEX Intelligence Tool Changes the Equation

Every fortune in crypto followed the same path. Early entry before the listing, conviction during uncertainty, patience while the market caught up. Ethereum's presale at $0.30 turned early entries into life-changing returns when ETH reached four figures. Binance Coin at $0.15 reached $690. Pepe coin created millionaires from a presale with zero utility because the cofounder understood how to capture attention at the precise moment. Every one of those entries happened during market fear, and every one delivered multiples that large caps simply cannot produce at current valuations.

AlphaPepe carries that same setup right now, but with a critical difference. The AI DEX Intelligence tool introduces autonomous contract screening powered by machine learning that evaluates every listed token before a single trade executes. “AlphaPepe’s AI DEX Intelligence system also autonomously screens every listed contract for risk before trading begins”, said an AlphaPepe team representative. The infrastructure solves the one problem every meme coin faced after launch: sustained demand driven by real utility instead of hype alone.

The whales entering this presale see the same thing. The exchange infrastructure paired with AI-driven screening gives the token a reason for demand to keep compounding after the listing instead of fading. But the primary wealth driver remains what it has always been in crypto: viral energy meeting perfect timing. Shiba Inu delivered over 25,000% to its earliest buyers on virality alone with zero products at launch. AlphaPepe carries stronger momentum into a market with higher volume and clearer regulation, and the listing window is approaching fast according to the team.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction is heading higher after the commodity classification, Trump has positioned the United States as the regulatory leader in crypto through the GENIUS Act, and the Iran war correction is following the same pattern every previous geopolitical shock has followed: panic, recovery, and new highs. But the investors who followed whale movements early are the ones who built real wealth in every previous cycle. Those same whales are buying AlphaPepe right now. The presale window is still open, but crypto moves fast when regulation, geopolitics, and listing catalysts converge at the same time. The XRP price will still be working toward its long term targets long after AlphaPepe's listing opens the kind of early stage returns that every cycle produces for the investors who acted before the window closed.

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FAQs

What is the XRP price target after the SEC commodity classification?

The SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, 2026. Benzinga projects XRP at $26.97 by 2030 while CoinPedia targets $5.81 in the nearer term as institutional adoption scales through spot ETFs.

How does the Iran war affect the crypto market?

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered short-term sell-offs, but Bitcoin outperformed gold and the S&P 500 since the conflict began. Crypto's 24/7 trading structure served as the only venue for real-time price discovery during traditional market closures.

What is AlphaPepe's AI DEX Intelligence tool?

AlphaPepe’s AI DEX Intelligence system autonomously screens every listed contract for risk before trading begins, it also features autonomous contract screening powered by machine learning.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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