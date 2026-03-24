Obagi Medical Introduces NU-GEN™ Cellular Renewal Serum Designed to Visibly Rewind Skin’s Age and Restore Visible Youthfulness





NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), a leader in advanced skincare innovation, the originator of medical-grade skincare and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), is proud to announce the latest innovation in advanced skin science and longevity with the launch of its newest breakthrough: Obagi NU-GEN™ Cellular Renewal Serum. A cellular renewal serum that acts like a power supply for your skin and supports its natural cellular functions. The formula is clinically proven to visibly rewind skin’s age by up to six years1 by helping replenish skin cells with NAD+ and addressing nine signs of skin aging simultaneously.

At the core of the formula is Obagi’s proprietary AGE CTRL™ Complex, a scientifically advanced blend that delivers NAD+ along with its essential precursors, NMN and Niacinamide. This synergistic complex targets the leading cause of skin aging, supporting the skin’s longevity pathways – addressing visible skin damage, restoring skin health, and a more youthful appearance. As natural NAD+ levels decline with age, this synergistic complex helps replenish diminished NAD+ within skin cells, supports skin’s natural cell energy production and natural cellular functions, promoting skin cell renewal. This advanced approach is engineered for precise delivery with enhanced absorption, helping address multiple early and visible hallmarks of aging, promoting longevity, and visibly rewinding the appearance of skin’s age.

“NU-GEN represents a significant step forward in longevity-focused skincare and builds on Obagi’s longstanding commitment to breakthrough innovation,” said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are one of the only brands, globally, that were able to formulate with NAD+ directly, which is notoriously a difficult molecule to stabilize and deliver effectively. By overcoming those challenges, we’ve created a clinically backed and unique formula that delivers NAD+, helping support skin cellular energy and resilience for healthier, stronger and younger looking skin.”

In clinical studies, NU-GEN was proven to deliver visible improvements across the nine hallmarks of skin aging, including uneven skin tone, visible imperfections, sagging skin, visible fine lines and wrinkles, skin dullness, visible redness, skin smoothness, barrier strength, and hydration levels.(1)(2)(3) Results demonstrated a 51% improvement in skin tone evenness(2); a 42% visible reduction in post-blemish marks(2) and an improvement of visible blemishes in 8 weeks by 37% (2); a 20% visible improvement in skin firmness(1); up to a 30% reduction in visible fine lines and wrinkles(1); a 49% boost in visible skin radiance(1); visible reduction in redness in just 4 weeks(1); a 45% improvement in visible skin texture(1); maintenance of a healthy skin moisture barrier for up to 48 hours(3); and a 42% increase in skin hydration in just 30 minutes(3).

“By combining NAD+ with its precursors, NMN and Niacinamide, NU-GEN supports the skin’s natural ability to help replenish this essential coenzyme at a skin cellular level,” said Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Director. “This comprehensive approach allows us to address multiple signs of aging simultaneously, delivering measurable, clinically validated improvements in overall skin health and appearance.”

Representing a new era in longevity-driven skincare, NU-GEN moves beyond treating surface-level symptoms to help restore visible youthfulness from the source. NU-GEN Cellular Renewal Serum features a lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula housed in a 1oz / 30ml airless pump to preserve potency. Designed for all skin types and positioned as the foundational serum and power supply behind other treatments, it should be applied twice daily, morning and evening, to clean, dry skin as the first step after cleansing and toning for optimal results.

NU-GEN Cellular Renewal Serum is now available for $175 through partnering professional channels. The serum will be available for purchase on Obagi.com and Amazon.com beginning March 24th.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024, Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com .

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com .

Media Contact:

obagi@behrmancesa.com

(1) Results based on a 2025 12-week aging clinical test. (2) Results based on a 2025 12-week blemish-prone clinical test. (3) Results based on a 2025 48-hour hydration clinical test.

Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC. Individual results may vary.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa49dced-fa33-467c-9066-abc8a626e097