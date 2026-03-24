Scientists and explorers unite at the Yacht Club de Monaco for 'A Day of Exploration'

MONACO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the preservation of ocean species to exploration on the Moon, from the study of underwater shipwrecks off the coast of Majorca to the oceans in space. At the Yacht Club de Monaco, explorers, scientists and prominent figures gathered to share their experiences at a dedicated event called 'A Day of Exploration'. They represent a diverse range of careers and approaches, united by a common goal: to better understand the world in order to better assess its vulnerability.

Organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with The Explorers Club of New York, the event is part of the program of the first Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting Rendezvous, running until 24 March. Among the personalities taking part in the event were record-breaking marine biologist Sylvia Earle and world-renowned photographer Steve McCurry.

“We partnered with the Yacht Club de Monaco, and the reason that’s important is that you have two institutions that are truly outstanding. The Yacht Club de Monaco is the capital of advanced yachting technology and The Explorers Club is the pre-eminent exploration society. So, we share a common interest: making the world a better place. We bring scientists together here in Monaco, and not only do they present on stage, but because so many of them meet each other here, this is also where collaborations and new ideas emerge,” explained Richard Wiese, president of The Explorers Club. “Here we have artists, biologists, musicians — even a dentist who studies narwhals. The goal of conferences like this is not only to communicate stories, but also to offer different perspectives,” he added.

“To become an explorer, I think the number one thing is curiosity. Everyone should keep the curiosity of children, because everyone has the capacity to be an explorer — you just have to find that inner child and keep going,” said world-renowned American marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Sylvia Earle. Known as 'Her Deepness'. Earle was the first female chief scientist of NOAA, the U.S. federal agency within the Department of Commerce that monitors, predicts and researches changes in Earth’s weather, climate, oceans and coasts.

“We’re at a crossroads. There are now eight billion people on Earth, and the planet isn’t getting any larger. We’ve consumed so much of the wild. At the same time, we have cities, languages and knowledge that are unprecedented. That’s the good news. But there has been a cost. We’re beginning to recognize that we need to rethink how we treat the natural world.

That’s what this conference I’m participating in here in Monaco — with the Prince Albert II Foundation and The Explorers Club — is about: coming together to hear stories, deliberate and ultimately find solutions,” she added.

The American photojournalist Steve McCurry, famous for his iconic images from around the world, discussed the connection between travel, creativity and design with Filippo Ricci, representative of the Florentine fashion house Stefano Ricci.

“I’ve been travelling for the last 50 years, and many of the places I’ve visited are also places that Stefano Ricci has drawn inspiration from. So, we share a kind of connection through the places we have in common,” said McCurry.

For his part, Filippo Ricci said it was an honor to collaborate with a legend such as McCurry, while reflecting on the concept of exploration from the perspective of the Italian fashion maison.

Another project that attracted significant public interest was presented by National Geographic Explorer and conservation scientist Arzukan Askins, focusing on sharks in the Maldives. The project examines several species, from tiger sharks to great hammerhead sharks.

“For our work we use many different methods. We collect environmental DNA samples, conduct photo-identification monitoring — taking pictures of sharks and cataloguing individuals — and also take measurements. In addition, we deploy deep-sea cameras to explore the deep ocean and capture images of sharks living there,” explained Askins, who works with the NGO MIADU (Maldives Shark Research Program).

The program will culminate tomorrow, Tuesday 24 March, with the 30th Captains Forum, organized in collaboration with Oceanco, MB92 Group, Jutheau Husson, and ICON Yachts, focusing on tangible solutions. Entitled How to follow heroes: the intersection of science, yachting and exploration, it brings together international experts in exploration, scientific research and yachting. And the YCM Explorer Awards ceremony, in collaboration with UBS and Bombardier, which will honor superyacht owners committed to advancing knowledge and protecting the planet through an exploration-driven approach to yachting.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/032f2c40-5e02-4211-aebe-5ae26c555adb