Dieter’s Celebrates 50 Years of Craftsmanship, Innovation, and Quality in the Heavy-Duty Truck Industry

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dieter’s Accessories is proud to celebrate 50 years of serving the North American heavy-duty trucking industry – a journey that began in 1976 in a small home garage in rural Ontario.

Founded by Dieter Hohendorn, a trained metal fabricator from Germany, Dieter’s started as “Dieter’s Truck Shop,” manufacturing stainless steel truck parts – and even entire sleeper cabs – out of the family garage.

“The long hours he spent working in the garage of our house are what I remember most,” said Pete Hohendorn, Dieter’s son and former company President. “He had a workshop set up to manufacture small parts as well as entire sleeper cabs for trucks. He even painted one of them in the garage — and because it was attached to our house, the paint fumes and overspray seeped into the home. Our mother was quite unhappy,” he added with a smile.

Built to Solve a Real Problem

Dieter’s was born out of necessity. As truck manufacturers began offering optional sleeper cabs in the late 1970s, drivers quickly discovered they were cramped and difficult to access.

“My father designed and built versions that were considerably larger, more comfortable, and easier to enter and exit,” Pete said. “That mindset – designing solution-based products that are aesthetically pleasing and built to last – still defines Dieter’s today.”

What began as custom fabrication soon evolved into a growing stainless-steel manufacturing business.

Growth and Recognition Across North America

After incorporating as Dieter’s Metal Fabricating in 1981 and moving to Waterloo, Ontario in 1984, the company reached a major milestone in 1986 when it began selling directly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

“That was a turning point,” Pete explained. “The company became much more recognized in North America. Soon after, we were working with more of the OEMs and eventually with all of them – both in their aftermarket and production divisions.”

By 2000, Dieter’s was supplying all major heavy-duty truck OEM aftermarket programs and supporting production lines across North America. In 2004, the company achieved ISO certification and later implemented the TS16949 Quality System — strengthening its reputation as a trusted manufacturing partner.

A New Chapter of Operational Strength

Another defining moment came in 2011, when Dieter’s consolidated operations into a newly purchased 60,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, Ontario.

“Before then, we were operating out of two to three buildings, often moving parts and materials between them,” Pete said. “When we purchased the current building, it was large enough to lay out a floor plan that really works well. The efficiency gain was very noticeable on our income statement.”

That same year, Dieter’s purchased the Panelite brand name and product drawings, relaunching the Panelite Accessory line to all OEMs in 2012 – expanding its portfolio and strengthening its position in the industry.

Quality Above All

Through five decades of industry evolution – economic cycles, technology shifts, and changing truck designs – one principle has remained constant.

“My father always insisted that quality is the number one priority when designing a product,” Pete said. “It should be designed to outlast the life of the truck. That’s still how products are designed at Dieter’s today.”

Investment in skilled people and advanced manufacturing technologies has allowed the company to adapt and remain competitive across generations.

“We hired very capable people and invested in the latest-greatest technologies. Implementing the TS16949 Quality System opened doors for us as well,” Pete noted.

Looking Ahead: The Next 50 Years

As Dieter’s marks its 50th anniversary, it does so as part of High Bar Brands (HBB), positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

“When we were approaching the 50-year point, I came to realize that it’s time for me to step aside and let someone with a greater skillset and resources take the company to the next level,” Pete said. “High Bar Brands will be able to do that very thing. I’m very glad to have been part of the company’s journey and look forward to watching it grow over the next 50.”

From a home garage filled with stainless steel parts – and the occasional paint fumes – to a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility serving every major OEM in North America, Dieter’s 50-year story is one of craftsmanship, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to quality.

And the next chapter is just beginning.

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About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands is a growing platform of premium truck and trailer component brands serving the commercial vehicle aftermarket. Its portfolio includes Minimizer, BettsHD, Panelite, Dieter’s, Premier Manufacturing, and Viking Mud Flaps, delivering durable solutions designed to perform in the most demanding environments.

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