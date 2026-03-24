SwapCult Instant Swap Platform Raises $3M After Surpassing $150M in Crypto Swap Volume

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privacy-focused instant swap platform expands anonymous crypto swapping, cross-chain trading, and non-custodial exchange infrastructure.

SwapCult, a privacy-focused instant crypto swap platform and non-custodial exchanger, announced today that it has secured $3 million in strategic funding after surpassing $150 million in total cryptocurrency swap volume on its platform.

The milestone highlights the rapid growth of privacy-focused crypto infrastructure and the increasing demand for anonymous crypto swaps, non-custodial exchanges, and permissionless digital asset trading tools.

The new funding will accelerate development of SwapCult’s cross-chain swap integrations, liquidity routing technology, and scalable instant swap infrastructure.





Growth of Anonymous Crypto Trading

SwapCult enables users to perform instant cryptocurrency swaps directly from their wallets without creating accounts or completing KYC verification. Its non-custodial architecture ensures that users maintain full control of their digital assets throughout the entire swap process.

As demand for privacy-preserving crypto infrastructure grows, instant swap platforms like SwapCult are becoming an essential part of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

“Surpassing $150 million in swap volume demonstrates the growing global demand for simple and private crypto exchange tools,” said a SwapCult spokesperson. “Our mission is to make crypto swapping fast, permissionless, and fully non-custodial.”





Funding to Expand DeFi and Cross‑Chain Trading

The $3 million funding round will support several major initiatives aimed at expanding SwapCult’s instant swap ecosystem and improving cross-chain crypto trading performance.

Key development initiatives include expanding cross-chain cryptocurrency swap integrations across major blockchain networks, improving liquidity aggregation for faster instant swaps, scaling infrastructure to support higher transaction volumes, advancing privacy-preserving transaction routing technology, and launching developer tools for crypto swap integrations.





Supported Cryptocurrencies and Popular Swap Pairs

SwapCult currently supports instant cryptocurrency swaps across several major digital assets and blockchain networks.

Supported cryptocurrencies on the platform include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH ERC-20), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Binance Coin (BNB BEP-20), Toncoin (TON), Monero (XMR), Pepe (PEPE ERC-20), Tether (USDT on BEP-20, TRC-20, and BASE), and USD Coin (USDC on BEP-20 and BASE).

Many users utilize SwapCult to convert transparent blockchain assets into privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. Popular swap routes on the platform include Bitcoin (BTC) to Monero (XMR), Ethereum (ERC-20) to Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC) to Monero (XMR), Tether (USDT BEP-20) to Monero (XMR), Tether (USDT TRC-20) to Monero (XMR), Tether (USDT BASE) to Monero (XMR), USD Coin (USDC BEP-20) to Monero (XMR), USD Coin (USDC BASE) to Monero (XMR), Toncoin (TON) to Monero (XMR), Binance Coin (BNB BEP-20) to Monero (XMR), and Pepe (ERC-20) to Monero (XMR).

These swap routes allow users to convert assets across different blockchain networks while maintaining speed, privacy, and full custody of their funds.

Security and Non‑Custodial Infrastructure

SwapCult’s instant swap architecture is designed around secure non-custodial infrastructure, ensuring that users retain ownership of their cryptocurrency throughout the swap process.

Unlike centralized exchanges, the platform does not hold user funds, does not require account creation, and does not require identity verification.

SwapCult plans to further strengthen its infrastructure through additional security audits and improvements to its swap routing systems as the platform continues to scale.





About SwapCult

SwapCult is a privacy-focused instant crypto swap platform and non-custodial exchanger designed for fast and anonymous cryptocurrency conversions.

The platform enables cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps without accounts, KYC verification, or centralized custody, allowing users to exchange digital assets directly from their wallets while maintaining full control over their funds.

Having processed more than $150 million in total swap volume, SwapCult is rapidly emerging as a growing platform for privacy-focused cryptocurrency swaps and non-custodial trading infrastructure.





Website: https://swapcult.com

Media Contact:

Oliver Williams

support@swapcult.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Swapcult. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcf19e2e-491c-41ab-a33e-4cfad46caf6a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ec310d-b937-4a5a-9697-53f91ac4e82a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09690b26-1287-4599-b382-6d711abeea65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a27204c-9468-4f09-bf71-2f59ea87bdc4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b862c0be-bc84-4248-84ee-a3dae14feb79