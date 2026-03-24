LPL Welcomes Gibson Financial Group to Linsco

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Kelly Lawrence and Vin Sbano have joined Linsco by LPL Financial to launch Gibson Financial Group of LPL Financial. The team reported serving approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from B. Riley Wealth Management.

Based in Boston, Gibson Financial Group serves a diverse client base across professions and life stages. The team is supported by David MacDonald, MBA, Senior LPL Registered Client Service Associate, who plays a significant role in the group’s day-to-day operations and client experience. Lawrence and Sbano are recognized for their deeply personalized, relationship-driven approach and their philosophy that every client deserves care, respect and tailored guidance.

“Our clients span every background imaginable, but the common thread is that they are all genuinely good people,” said Lawrence. “Whether someone has $30,000 or $10 million, their goals matter equally. We customize every plan to each individual — some want a full financial plan, others prefer simplicity and many fall somewhere in the middle. Our job is to meet them where they are and support them through every life transition.”

Why Gibson Financial Group Chose LPL

Seeking greater independence, the team turned to LPL for its scale, technology and resources.

“I needed a firm with stability, strong reputation and robust resources,” Lawrence said. “After navigating a period of major personal and professional transition, it became even more important to operate within a platform that has the infrastructure to support long-term growth. LPL’s training program will allow me to bring on a junior partner in the future, and the self-clearing structure was essential.”

She added, “LPL gives us the independence of an entrepreneurial practice along with the technology, tools and support you’d expect from a much larger institution — without the proprietary product pressures.”

Scott Posner, LPL managing director of business development, said, “We’re pleased to welcome the Gibson Financial Group team to the Linsco community. Their client-first approach aligns well with LPL’s mission to provide advisors with the flexibility, technology and support needed to deliver an exceptional experience. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

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