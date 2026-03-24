Vortex Weather Insurance Launches Direct Access to HailSafe Parametric Hail Insurance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Weather Insurance, a leading provider of parametric weather insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the formal launch of direct sales for its HailSafe parametric hail insurance product.

Previously available only through third-party vendors, HailSafe can now be purchased directly from Vortex by brokers and weather‑exposed businesses, including open car lots, solar farms, commercial roofs, and agricultural operations. HailSafe policies placed through Vortex rely on an independent third‑party hail measurement source, utilizing a combination of radar, National Weather Service data, storm reports and expert meteorologists.

“We’re excited to formally launch direct access to HailSafe,” said Andy Klaus, VP of Business Development for Vortex. “Brokers and businesses can contact us directly to put tailored hail protection in place, using independent data sources that many insureds and carriers already know and trust.”

Fast, objective hail protection with flexible payouts

HailSafe is a 12‑month parametric hail insurance policy designed to deliver fast, predictable payouts when hail of a recorded size hits a covered location.

If recorded hail at the insured location meets or exceeds the hail size parameter defined in the policy during the coverage period, the policy pays out—no claim adjustment, no damage inspection, and no deductible. Clients are free to use the proceeds however they choose, whether that’s repairing damage, covering lost revenue, funding higher deductibles, or investing in resilience. For example*:

Event Recovery 1.25 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location < 1.375 inches 10% of Insured Limit 1.375 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location < 1.5 inches 20% of Insured Limit 1.5 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location < 1.625 inches 30% of Insured Limit 1.625 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location < 1. 75 inches 45% of Insured Limit 1.75 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location < 1.875 inches 60% of Insured Limit 1.875 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location < 2 inches 80% of Insured Limit 2 inches <= Measured Hail Size at Coverage Location 100% of Insured Limit

*Event recovery chart for illustration purposes only. Contact Vortex for customized parameters.

Standard HailSafe policies can trigger with hailstones as small as 1.0 inches in diameter, with custom trigger options available to match a client’s risk profile or risk‑transfer strategy.

“HailSafe is a strong fit for businesses looking to protect solar panels, crops, roofs, and open‑lot merchandise like vehicles,” Klaus added. “Payouts are typically issued within about a week after the triggering hail event, giving our clients peace of mind through the entire storm season.”

Ideal for brokers and weather-responsible businesses

HailSafe is designed to complement traditional property coverage and can help:

Commercial P&C brokers differentiate their offerings for weather‑exposed accounts

Dealers and fleet operators protect open‑lot inventory from hail risk

Owners of solar farms and critical rooftop assets manage hail exposures

Agricultural operations hedge financial risk tied to hail damage





Brokers and businesses interested in learning more about HailSafe or requesting a quote can visit vortexinsurance.com or contact Vortex at 866-997-2469.

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data‑driven weather risk insurtech and leading provider of parametric weather coverage that turns unpredictable weather into a clear, trigger‑based financial backstop. Vortex serves weather‑exposed businesses, outdoor events, and commercial insurance brokers with affordable rain, snow, hail, and supplemental hurricane solutions designed to wrap around existing P&C programs. Since 2008, Vortex’s coverage has been underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best.

Media Contact: Lisa Bredemeier

Vortex Weather Insurance

913.253.1285

lbredemeier@vortexinsurance.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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