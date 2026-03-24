Benevity Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in social impact software, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

Benevity was specifically recognized in the Social Good category for its groundbreaking Enterprise Impact Platform and its strategic integration of responsible AI. These innovations have helped transform corporate social responsibility (CSR) from a transactional function into a powerful engine for employee mobilization and community investment.

“At Benevity, we evaluate innovation by our power to mobilize purpose at work,” said Soraya Alexander, CEO of Benevity. “Being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies is a reflection of the clients and nonprofits we work with every day who are redefining what it means to lead with purpose. This recognition of our Enterprise Impact Platform and approach to responsible AI reflects something we deeply believe: that the purpose ecosystem needs trusted, connected infrastructure to turn corporate intent into real-world impact at scale.”

The Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform: Launched in May 2025 as the first end-to-end solution for grantmaking and purpose-first employee engagement, the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform provides the essential infrastructure for corporate social investment. By unifying giving, volunteering, and grants into a single secure, compliant and connected platform, Benevity enables the world’s most purpose-driven brands - including several past Fast Company Most Innovative Company honorees - to access more than 2.5 million validated nonprofits and scale their missions with confidence.



Launched in May 2025 as the first end-to-end solution for grantmaking and purpose-first employee engagement, the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform provides the essential infrastructure for corporate social investment. By unifying giving, volunteering, and grants into a single secure, compliant and connected platform, Benevity enables the world’s most purpose-driven brands - including several past Fast Company Most Innovative Company honorees - to access more than 2.5 million validated nonprofits and scale their missions with confidence. Responsible AI Leadership: Benevity appointed the industry’s first Chief AI Officer to lead its Responsible AI charter. By taking a methodical approach to integrating agentic AI into the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform, the company continues to drive platform innovations that remove the friction between intent and impact. The approach is delivering measurable results: recent AI features have seen unprecedented adoption, with nearly one in three clients activating new AI functionality within their first week of release to the Enterprise Impact Platform.



Benevity joins an elite group of companies on the 2026 list. Fast Company’s editors and writers evaluate thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. Benevity’s all-in-one platform empowers the world’s most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable, and lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $44 billion to more than 560,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled over 7.7 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, boost retention, and drive innovation. Its unified platform supports giving, volunteering, granting, and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit www.benevity.com.