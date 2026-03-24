Payscale Report Finds Gender Pay Gap Widens in 2026, Exposing Retention, Talent, and Operational Risks for Employers

Payscale’s 2026 Gender Pay Gap Report finds the pay gap has widened to $0.82 on the dollar, reversing recent progress and deepening lifetime earnings losses for women

Nine states with pay transparency laws closed the gap when controlled for similar work, but six have not — highlighting the need for continuous pay equity monitoring, not “check‑the‑box” transparency compliance

With global and U.S. transparency requirements expanding to pay communications, in many jurisdictions, employers face growing legal pressure to justify pay decisions with clear, defensible data





BOSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today released its 2026 Gender Pay Gap Report (GPGR), revealing that the uncontrolled gender pay gap in the United States is widening, erasing past progress towards equal pay. According to the report, women now earn $0.82 for every dollar earned by men, down from $0.83 last year. That gap translates to $14,300 less per year in median pay, or more than $1 million in lost earnings over a 40‑year career.

With roughly 80 million women in the U.S. workforce, the uncontrolled gender pay gap represents $1.1 trillion in lost earnings every year and an estimated $86.4 trillion over women’s lifetimes — making pay inequality not just a fairness issue, but a material economic challenge with broad labor‑market implications. Embracing pay transparency and making compensation structures clear and accessible enables organizations to identify gaps, set equitable salaries, and monitor pay equity with every hire and promotion, laying the groundwork for meaningful change.

“Pay transparency is both a workforce engagement and compliance imperative,” said Ruth Thomas, chief compensation strategist at Payscale. “When pay gaps persist or widen, women are more likely to disengage, change jobs, or leave roles altogether, shrinking the available talent pool and increasing turnover costs for employers. At the same time, inconsistent or unjustified pay practices expose organizations to growing legal and reputational risk. Transparent, data‑driven pay structures are now essential to building equitable workplaces where all employees can thrive and staying competitive.”

Payscale’s analysis shows that the gender pay gap persists at every education level, including for women with master’s degrees and MBAs. The uncontrolled gap also widens significantly with age and career level: women age 45 and older earn just $0.71 for every dollar earned by men, and women executives earn $0.69, a decline from last year may reflect the cumulative effects of slower career progression, caregiving penalties, and less consistent access to leadership roles.

The report also sheds light on how the pay gap has narrowed or closed in states with pay transparency laws.

In 2026, nine states with pay transparency laws successfully closed the controlled gender pay gap, including California, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Hawaii, and Vermont. However, six states with pay transparency laws have yet to close the gap, suggesting that disclosure requirements may not be enough without consistent, data‑driven compensation practices. The states showing progress have varied from year to year, suggesting that pay transparency laws are working but that there is more work to be done.

“Transparency works when it’s treated as a business process, not a checkbox,” said Lulu Seikaly, senior employment counsel at Payscale. “For example, extremely wide pay ranges may comply with the letter of the law but not the spirit and are not viewed favorably by job candidates. With expanding state laws and new global requirements like the EU Pay Transparency Directive, employers should actively monitor, document, justify, and communicate pay decisions — or risk falling out of compliance.”

In today’s tight labor market, pay transparency is increasingly a talent strategy. The GPGR suggests that women who change jobs see higher pay which narrows pay gaps, signaling that retention is the pressure point for many employers. Women who stay in their roles may do so for flexibility rather than compensation, increasing the risk of sudden attrition when there are more transparent or competitive opportunities available.

Emerging disparities also reflect workplace structure. Women working from home “as needed” experience the widest uncontrolled pay gap ($0.76). Conversely, women in non‑remote roles show the narrowest gap ($0.89), influenced by standardized wages in unionized and minimum‑wage roles, suggesting flexibility may still come at a cost.

As pay transparency requirements evolve, widening gaps are no longer a reputational risk employers can ignore. Organizations that proactively monitor and address pay disparities strengthen retention, compliance, and workforce stability, while those investing in transparent, defensible compensation practices gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.

Click here to view the full report.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Cintas, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Brookdale Senior Living, Ohio State University, American Airlines, and TJX Companies. Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Contact: Press@Payscale.com

Methodology

The 2026 Gender Pay Gap Report analyzes crowdsourced data from more than 130,000 people in the U.S. who took Payscale’s online salary survey between January 2024 and January 2026. This sample was used to analyze both the controlled and uncontrolled gender pay gap. The full report and its methodology, including analysis by race, job level, age, education, industry, occupation, and location, can be accessed in its entirety here.