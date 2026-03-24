SurvivorRx Expands Personalized Supplement Routines as Oncologists Raise Concerns About Supplement Safety for Cancer Survivors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurvivorRx, a Jacksonville-based oncology-founded wellness company, has expanded its personalized multi-supplement routines for cancer survivors as oncologists increasingly caution patients about the risks and lack of transparency in many supplements used after treatment.

More than 18 million cancer survivors currently live in the United States, a number expected to continue rising over the next decade. As more people survive cancer than ever before, a new challenge is emerging in healthcare: what happens after treatment ends, and how survivors can safely support their long-term health.

Finishing treatment is often described as the end of the cancer journey. But for many survivors, it is the beginning of a new phase filled with questions.

What should I be doing now to stay healthy?

What should I be eating?

Should I be taking supplements?

These are questions oncologists hear every day.

While advances in oncology have dramatically improved survival outcomes, many patients report feeling uncertain about how to care for their health once treatment ends. Nutrition, lifestyle, and supplements quickly become part of the conversation, yet many products available on the market today were never designed with cancer survivorship in mind.

For many survivors, professional guidance from nutritionists, dietitians, or integrative medicine specialists can be difficult to access or afford. As a result, many attempt to assemble supplement routines themselves, often relying on conflicting information online and overlooking factors such as hormone sensitivity, medication interactions, bioavailability, and survivor-specific dosing.

To address this growing gap, SurvivorRx has designed ultra-personalized supplement regimens specifically for cancer survivors and long-term wellness support.

SurvivorRx was co-founded by board-certified oncologist Dr. Joseph Mignone (MD) and caregiver Marzena Mignone after seeing firsthand how confusing supplement decisions can become for patients transitioning out of active cancer treatment.

“Patients frequently ask what supplements they should take after treatment, but the answer is rarely simple,” said Dr. Joseph Mignone, who has more than 25 years of experience in clinical oncology and is board-certified in Medical Oncology, Internal Medicine, and Palliative Care. “Certain ingredients may not be appropriate for specific cancers, particularly hormone-sensitive cancers. Survivors need guidance that considers their medical history, treatment background, and long-term health goals.”

Dr. Mignone notes that many survivors attempt to support their health by assembling supplement routines themselves, often combining multiple bottles of vitamins, antioxidants, mushrooms, probiotics, and other products. While each supplement may have potential benefits individually, the resulting routines can quickly become complicated, overdosed, and difficult to evaluate clinically.

“I often see patients arrive with bags of supplement bottles,” said Dr. Mignone. “Over time, routines grow to include six, eight, or even ten different products. When supplements are stacked this way, it can introduce overlapping nutrients, conflicting absorption pathways, and inappropriate dosing.”

For oncologists, the concern is not that survivors want to care for their health. It is that the unregulated supplement industry often makes that difficult to do safely.

Many oncologists are understandably cautious when it comes to supplements for cancer survivors. In some cases, patients are advised to avoid supplements altogether, not because supplementation is inherently harmful, but because the supplement marketplace is vast, inconsistent, and often lacks clear clinical transparency.

“From a physician’s perspective, the challenge is that many supplements provide very little information about formulation, dosing, or scientific rationale,” said Dr. Mignone. “When an oncologist cannot easily evaluate what’s in a product or how it may interact with treatment history or medications, the safest recommendation is often just to avoid it.”

SurvivorRx was developed with this clinical reality in mind. Each formulation emphasizes full ingredient transparency, clearly disclosed responsible dosing, and supporting research references, with clinically dosed ingredients that are fully listed rather than hidden behind proprietary blends so both survivors and healthcare providers can confidently evaluate the formulations.

“Our goal is not to replace oncology guidance,” said Dr. Mignone. “It is to create supplement systems that oncologists themselves can review, understand, and feel comfortable discussing with their patients.”

Research in behavioral medicine also suggests that adherence declines significantly as health routines become more complicated, making it harder for patients to maintain consistency over time.

These challenges inspired the development of SurvivorRx’s multi-supplement routines, which move beyond individually bottled supplement products and instead organize ingredients into structured daily systems.

Each SurvivorRx routine groups ingredients into convenient daily packets designed to support absorption, simplify daily use, and maintain physician-informed responsible dosing. The collection includes survivorship support supplement routines for several cancer types, including:

• Breast cancer survivorship, including hormone-aware formulations

• Hormone-aware gynecologic cancer survivorship• Cervical cancer survivorship• Hormone-aware prostate cancer survivorship

• A limited-ingredient daily routine designed to be broadly compatible across survivorship types

• A “build-your-own” routine that survivors can develop alongside their healthcare provider

The company has also introduced additional wellness routines designed to support overall health for both men and women, not only cancer survivors. These formulations focus on immunity, healthy aging, and whole-body cellular wellness.

SurvivorRx formulations are developed with a multidisciplinary team including oncologists, naturopathic oncology specialists, pharmacists, and survivor advisors led by Dr. Joseph Mignone, alongside Dr. Todd Robinson (ND, FABNO), pharmacist Karen May (RPh), and survivor advisor Lena Winslow.

According to SurvivorRx CEO and co-founder Marzena Mignone, the company’s mission was shaped by personal experience.

“Supporting loved ones through cancer showed me how overwhelming it can be to sort through conflicting wellness information online,” said Mrs. Mignone. “When you’re anxious and trying to do the right thing, it’s hard to know what’s safe, what’s evidence-informed, and what’s just marketing. We created SurvivorRx to help survivors make more confident decisions, knowing that an oncologist-led team of experts already did the research and carefully evaluated the safety, effectiveness, and quality of each formulation.”

Beyond supplements, SurvivorRx also provides survivorship education through its Survivorship Simplified blog and Tiny Loving Community (TLC) initiative, which highlight resources and nonprofit organizations supporting people navigating life after cancer.

“Our goal is not simply to introduce more supplements,” said Dr. Mignone. “It is to help survivors move toward a structured, sustainable approach to long-term health, one that is holistic, science-based, and simple enough to follow consistently. Ultimately, our mission is to help survivors thrive in every aspect of life after cancer.”

The new SurvivorRx supplement routines are available at

www.survivorrx.com