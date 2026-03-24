Worth Raises $30 Million in Series A Funding to Fuel Record Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the fintech platform modernizing onboarding and underwriting Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMB) for Financial Institutions, has successfully closed a $30 million Series A funding round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, with participation from Amex Ventures and TTV Capital. The investment underscores the company’s continued momentum as it reshapes the infrastructure powering financial services' most critical decisions.

Slow, fragmented underwriting and onboarding processes for SMBs can be a challenge when applying for financial services. While consumers can be approved for credit and financial tools and services in seconds, small business owners are stuck in workflows that take days or even weeks. Worth is becoming a leader by solving these pain points with patented crosswalking technology that enables the highest match rates across business identity in real time, allowing institutions to confidently onboard customers in seconds.

Worth’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform consolidates credit assessments, Know Your Business, Know Your Customer, banking and fraud detection into one seamless solution, enabling financial institutions to make faster, more accurate credit decisions. Worth is now seeing adoption amongst global financial institutions, and its success is proven by its rapidly growing enterprise clientele — spanning payment processors, financial institutions and fintechs — all of which leverage Worth to reduce operational inefficiencies, accelerate time-to-revenue and unlock greater access to capital for the small businesses that power the economy.

“Financial institutions have been forced to make critical underwriting decisions on incomplete, fragmented data for far too long. At Worth, we’ve built a global infrastructure layer that unifies business identity, risk and financial signals into a single, real-time decisioning engine,” said Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and Co-Founder of Worth. “Our platform isn’t just improving onboarding speed; it’s fundamentally redefining how institutions onboard and underwrite small businesses at scale. With our agentic AI-powered Decision Intelligence, we’re enabling automated, auditable, real-time decisions that give financial institutions confidence in every outcome. This investment allows us to accelerate that vision and bring to market what we believe is the future: a one-click, global onboarding experience through the Worth Wallet, enabling financial institutions to instantly onboard businesses with speed, accuracy and trust.”

This capital in the Series A round will be used to refine Worth’s existing technology, introduce Know Your Agent frameworks and deploy new product updates, such as Worth’s Decision Intelligence. The company’s agentic AI combines verified identity data, network intelligence, risk signals, machine learning models and customizable decision workflows to generate real-time decisions in the onboarding, underwriting and fraud prevention processes. In line with compliance and regulatory requirements, all decisions made with Decision Intelligence are auditable and traceable. This reduces risk for financial institutions, enabling more confident, informed, data-backed decisions.

“We built Worth to fix a system that wasn’t working. Not just for small businesses, but for the financial institutions trying to serve them,” said Suneera Madhani, Chief Evangelist and Co-founder of Worth. “When underwriting is fragmented and onboarding is slow, everyone loses. At Worth, we’re giving institutions the data infrastructure to move faster, make better decisions and unlock access to capital at scale. Because when financial institutions win, small businesses finally get the experience they deserve. This funding allows us to accelerate that mission and redefine how financial services are delivered to the backbone of our economy.”

“Sal and Suneera’s deep understanding of the market, combined with their exceptional leadership and vision, led them to identify a critical gap in financial services that no one else was addressing. Worth is a solution built by a remarkable team that knows how to execute,” said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners. “Leading this investment round is not only about backing a company – it’s about supporting the vision of a founding team who have demonstrated time and time again that they can turn bold ideas into transformative solutions. The human capital they’ve assembled, from their leadership team to their board of industry veterans, makes it clear that Worth is built to last, and we’re looking forward to a great future together.”

“We are excited to back Worth on their mission to transform the way enterprises approach SMB onboarding and underwriting. We believe Worth’s AI-powered automation solutions could enable more seamless experiences for customers,” said Margaret Lim, Managing Director, Amex Ventures. “Worth’s strong growth momentum demonstrates that their value proposition is resonating.”

For more information on Worth, visit www.worthai.com.

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth is a global fintech platform transforming onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, fintechs and payment providers. Powered by a proprietary database of over 700 million businesses across 200+ countries and territories, Worth delivers a unified infrastructure layer that combines business identity, risk and financial data into a single, real-time decisioning engine.

Through its agentic AI-powered Decision Intelligence platform, Worth enables financial institutions to automate onboarding, underwriting, KYB, KYC, fraud detection and credit risk assessment – driving faster, more accurate and fully auditable decisions.

Worth is redefining the future of financial services with its vision for the Worth Wallet, a one-click, global onboarding experience for SMBs that allows institutions to instantly onboard businesses with speed, accuracy and trust. By modernizing the infrastructure behind financial decision-making, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue and sets a new standard for how financial institutions serve businesses worldwide quickly and accurately with a frictionless consumer-like experience.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

erica.torres@moburst.com

Uproar by Moburst for Worth