TRADEMARK Appoints Shannon Henry-Matsuo as Chief of Staff, Organizational Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRADEMARK , the San Francisco-based global brand marketing agency behind some of the most dynamic brand activations in the industry, today announced the appointment of Shannon Henry-Matsuo as Chief of Staff, Organizational Strategy. In this expanded role, Shannon will lead TRADEMARK's organizational growth initiatives: strengthening and scaling the team while bringing her rare blend of creative, technical, and human capital expertise to shape how the company builds for its next chapter.

Shannon brings a career that defies easy categorization, and that is precisely what makes her ideal for this role. She began her professional journey at Lucasfilm, where she first crossed paths with TRADEMARK Co-Founders and executives, Elle Chan and Jon Forst. As a recruiter, Shannon has worked for large enterprises and startups, including Meta, Coinbase, Microsoft, Sony, and Cohere. That origin story speaks to something that has defined her path ever since: a gravitational pull toward creative environments where storytelling, technology, and human connection intersect.

Over the course of her career, she has built expertise across three disciplines that rarely converge in one professional: global technology recruiting, creative production, and the arts. As a recruiter working at the intersection of technology, gaming, and creative industries, she has developed an exceptional ability to identify talent, understand organizational needs, and match the right people to the right roles; a skill set that will now be applied to building TRADEMARK's team with seasoned experts across all aspects of event production. Her background in technical production further sharpens her lens, giving her the operational fluency to understand both what an experience requires on stage and what it demands behind the scenes.

“What makes this moment especially meaningful is that it’s not a departure from the production work I’ve been doing — it’s an expansion of it. I’ll continue doing what I have come to love so much: producing bold, immersive experiences alongside some of the most talented humans in this industry. I’ll also be leaning further into the work behind the work, helping design how we scale with clarity, intention, and structure,” said Shannon.

In her new capacity, Shannon will be responsible for scaling TRADEMARK's internal organization with the same precision and intentionality that the firm brings to its client work. This includes attracting and cultivating top-tier production, strategy, and creative talent, as well as advising clients across the firm’s forward-looking portfolio, which spans technology, gaming, and emerging industry sectors, on how to match the right people and capabilities to their most ambitious experiential programs.

Elle Chan, CEO and Co-Founder, commented: “Shannon’s appointment reflects where TRADEMARK is headed. We are scaling and refining. We are building the next chapter of this company thoughtfully and deliberately with leaders who understand the craft of production and the discipline of organizational design. The work Shannon will do is as much about what happens on stage as it is about what we build behind the scenes.”

Shannon’s appointment comes as TRADEMARK continues to expand its footprint across high-profile experiential programs for clients at the forefront of technology and culture. Her hire signals the company’s commitment to building an organization that is as innovative in how it operates as it is in the experiences it creates.

About TRADEMARK

TRADEMARK Events is a San Francisco-based global brand marketing agency, dedicated to producing bold, immersive brand experiences that deliver measurable results. Founded by Elle Chan and Jon Forst, TRADEMARK works with industry leaders across technology, gaming, and consumer brands to design experiences that inspire audiences and drive business impact.

Learn more at wearetrademark.com

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