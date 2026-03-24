Epiq Acquires LitLingo, Expanding Compliance and Risk Management Solutions

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today the acquisition of LitLingo, a business communications monitoring AI that enables organizations to detect, prevent, and measure high-risk global employee communications in real time. The acquisition strengthens Epiq compliance, investigations, and risk management services, expanding its ability to support legal and compliance teams in proactively addressing antitrust, anti‑bribery and corruption, labor and employment, and information security risks.

LitLingo deploys patented AI and machine learning to provide real‑time and historical intelligence across all types of global employee communications, such as email and chat, enabling organizations to flag problematic messages at the point of creation. The platform, which is now part of the Epiq Service Cloud, supports more than 75 languages and is designed to reduce false positives, surface actionable risk alerts, and provide visibility into compliance program effectiveness across roles, regions, and risk areas.

“Expectations and standards for compliance leaders to demonstrate that their programs are well‑designed and proactively mine data to avert non-compliant activity continue to gain momentum from the regulatory community,” said Erin Toomey, Vice President, Global Investigations Practice Group Leader at Epiq. “LitLingo AI allows organizations to move beyond waiting for concerns from the hotline to controls that prevent misconduct.”

The addition of LitLingo strengthens the ability of Epiq to support compliance programs aligned with global regulatory expectations. By combining real‑time risk identification with historical trend analysis and dashboards, organizations can focus resources where they have the greatest impact, address issues early, and reduce the cost and exposure associated with investigations and enforcement actions.

As part of the acquisition, Epiq welcomes the LitLingo team, including Darin Hicks, former Chief Executive Officer, who has joined Epiq as Managing Director, Compliance. Hicks has extensive experience working with large enterprises to improve compliance, minimize risk, and reduce costs and investigation timelines, in many cases from six weeks to two days.

“LitLingo was built to provide highly accurate risk detection and prevent compliance issues before they happen,” said Hicks. “Joining Epiq allows us to scale our technology globally as part of the Epiq Service Cloud and better address investigations, regulatory scrutiny, and the daily challenges compliance teams face.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.



Press Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Epiq

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing

John.Lute@epiqglobal.com