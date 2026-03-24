Lifesight Launches “Mia,” an Agentic AI Marketing Intelligence Agent

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesight , a leader in unified marketing measurement, today announced the launch of Mia , a new marketing intelligence agent designed to help ecommerce and retail marketing teams analyze performance data, generate strategic recommendations, and act faster on insights across channels.

Built on Lifesight’s Unified Measurement OS, Mia allows marketing teams to interact directly with their performance data and receive smart recommendations based on unified measurement across online and offline channels. The agent is designed to reduce the time spent on manual analysis and reporting while helping teams identify which marketing efforts truly drive revenue.

Agentic AI Is Emerging as the Next Layer of Commerce Intelligence

The introduction of Mia illustrates a wider shift towards agentic AI systems that help enterprise teams interpret data and manage complex workflows. In commerce and retail sectors, marketing teams are increasingly operating within fragmented environments that include retail media networks, marketplaces, social platforms, search channels, and owned customer data platforms. Simultaneously, privacy changes and signal loss have reduced the reliability of traditional attribution models. AI and agentic solutions are necessary, valuable additions to fill in gaps and surface actionable insights and increase decision velocity.

Industry analysts are increasingly viewing AI agents as a vital part of enterprise software. Gartner recently projected that by 2026, 40% of enterprise applications will incorporate task-specific AI agents, up from less than 5% in 2025. Meanwhile, executive adoption is gaining momentum. eMarketer reports that nearly three-quarters of U.S. C-level executives expect AI agents to have a role in their businesses.

As a result, organizations are exploring AI agents that can analyze complex datasets, generate recommendations, and help teams make faster decisions and actions based on measurable business outcomes.

How Mia Works

Mia functions as an agentic AI layer on top of Lifesight’s Unified Measurement OS, enabling marketing teams to go beyond static dashboards toward AI-assisted decision making.

Key capabilities include:

AI-Driven Performance Analysis: Mia continuously evaluates marketing performance data across channels using Lifesight’s unified measurement framework, which combines causal marketing mix modeling, incrementality testing, and causal attribution.

Mia continuously evaluates marketing performance data across channels using Lifesight’s unified measurement framework, which combines causal marketing mix modeling, incrementality testing, and causal attribution. Scenario-Based Recommendations: Instead of providing a single recommendation, Mia generates multiple strategic scenarios. These may include aggressive growth strategies, balanced optimization approaches, or conservative investment options depending on a brand’s goals and risk appetite.

Instead of providing a single recommendation, Mia generates multiple strategic scenarios. These may include aggressive growth strategies, balanced optimization approaches, or conservative investment options depending on a brand’s goals and risk appetite. Transparent Decision Logic: Mia offers visibility into the reasoning behind its suggestions, allowing marketing teams to understand the assumptions, inputs, and data signals influencing each recommended action.

Mia offers visibility into the reasoning behind its suggestions, allowing marketing teams to understand the assumptions, inputs, and data signals influencing each recommended action. Automated Insight Generation: Marketing teams can ask Mia questions about campaign performance, channel effectiveness, or budget allocation and receive actionable insights without manually generating reports.

Marketing teams can ask Mia questions about campaign performance, channel effectiveness, or budget allocation and receive actionable insights without manually generating reports. Reduced Manual Analysis: By automating repetitive analysis and reporting tasks, Mia frees marketing teams to spend less time gathering data and more time implementing growth strategies





For more information on Lifesight’s Agentic AI Marketing Intelligence Agent, visit https://lifesight.io/product/mia/ .

“For years, marketing teams have been buried in dashboards but still struggling to answer a simple question: what actually drove growth,” said Tobin Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Lifesight. “Agentic AI changes that dynamic. Mia analyzes unified measurement data and surfaces clear, actionable recommendations so teams can move from reporting on performance to actively improving it.”

Lifesight at Shoptalk

Lifesight will showcase Mia at Shoptalk 2026 , where the company will meet with retailers, e-commerce brands, and marketing leaders to explore the next generation of commerce intelligence.

Attendees can visit Lifesight at Booth #3317 to see Mia in action and learn how unified measurement and agentic AI can help brands understand which marketing investments are truly driving revenue.

About Lifesight

Lifesight is a unified marketing measurement platform designed for marketers who want to make better decisions that optimize their marketing outcomes and drive profitable growth. Lifesight was founded in 2017 and serves hundreds of brands across the world. By making it simple to utilize modern measurement methodologies such as marketing mix modeling (MMM), incrementality testing, and causal attribution, Lifesight delivers precise, actionable insights that empower marketing leaders to grow their businesses with confidence and predictability. Our AI-powered tools facilitate comprehensive data centralization, full-funnel measurement, predictive forecasting and real-time optimization, ensuring businesses achieve maximum ROI and sustainable growth, in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. For more information, visit www.lifesight.io .