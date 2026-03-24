Onfolio Holdings Provides Acquisition Pipeline Update, Highlights Impact On Path To Profitability

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today published a detailed update on its acquisition pipeline, reporting strengthened deal flow and a notable shift in seller interest toward stock-based transaction structures.

The Company, which has completed over a dozen acquisitions since its founding, had paused new acquisitions while it focused on reaching operational profitability and improving its capital structure. Today's update reports that both constraints are easing and the Company is actively pursuing new deals.

Key highlights include:

The Company has an active acquisition pipeline with multiple conversations in progress.

The Company's current financing facility, combined with the shift toward stock-based deal structures, provides acquisition funding capacity that was not previously available.

The Company continues to target businesses with meaningful free cash flow that would be accretive to its path to self-funding.



The Company intends to make multiple acquisitions in 2026, and reach cash flow positive in the process.



"For 18 months, we focused on working on the existing portfolio and building more robust systems. That work is paying off, but it's time to return to acquisition-mode," said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio. "Acquisitions remain not only the best way for us to reach profitability, but to scale from there."

“We’ve been sharing a lot of content recently, detailing our path to profitability and how a handful of accretive acquisitions can make the difference. Today’s article shares a closer look at that acquisition pipeline,” concluded Wells.

The full article, titled "An Update on Our Acquisition Pipeline," is available on the Company's website at: https://www.onfolio.com/acquisition-pipeline-update

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation.

Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

investors@onfolio.com