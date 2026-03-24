Varonis Wins Five Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE, Booth N-5457 -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) announced it has been named a winner of five Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2026.

The Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, honor cybersecurity companies that demonstrate unique, compelling, and forward-thinking solutions.

Varonis received awards in several categories:

Publisher’s Choice Award – Varonis Data Security Platform

Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Research Award – Varonis Threat Labs

Cutting-Edge Award – AI Security and Compliance

Next-Generation Award – GenAI Cybersecurity

Market Leader Award – Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)





“Winning five Global InfoSec Awards recognizes the breadth of our platform and the depth of our expertise,” said Brian Vecci, Field CTO, Varonis. “We’re proud to help customers reduce exposure, stop modern threats, and confidently innovate with AI.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Varonis is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:



Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com