Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Driven Brands Holdings, Inc., (“Driven Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/driven-brands-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Driven Brands’ stock price fell $5.01, or 30.2%, to close at $11.60 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp decline followed the Company’s February 25, 2025, announcement that its “financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement” due to “material errors in [the Company’s] previously issued consolidated financial statements” reaching back to 2023. Management detailed several specific accounting failures, such as “unreconciled differences for cash accounts,” “inappropriately recognized revenue,” an overstatement of expenses, and problems regarding the “completeness and accuracy of recording leases.” Furthermore, the Company cautioned that it “may identify further material errors” as it continues its internal review.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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