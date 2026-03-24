Encore Capital Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Encore Capital Group, Inc., (“Driven Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ECPG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/encore-capital-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Encore Capital’s stock price fell $10.19, or 21.9%, to close at $38.95 per share on February 27, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sell-off was sparked by the Company’s February 26, 2025, announcement of its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, in which it reported a net loss of $139 million. The firm clarified that this loss was partially driven by a “$101 million goodwill charge in Q4” tied to “certain restructuring actions.” These measures specifically involved “adjustments to Cabot’s estimated remaining collections (ERC),” which weighed heavily on the quarter’s bottom line.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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