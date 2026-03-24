The Vita Coco Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Vita Coco Company, (“Vita Coco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COCO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/the-vita-coco-company. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Vita Coco’s stock price fell $3.90, or 11%, to close at $31.55 per share on March 26, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed a March 26, 2025, report from NINGI Research alleging that the Company is “suffering from structural internal deficiencies,” including “supply chain mismanagement” and “undisclosed related-party transactions.” Specifically, the report claims that Vita Coco “misled investors about its 2018 acquisition of energy drink ‘Runa’” through the omission of a related-party deal. Furthermore, NINGI Research alleged that Costco, the Company’s primary private label client, is “moving to source Kirkland Coconut Water from a Vita Coco competitor” following last year’s delivery failures. This shift is expected to result in a contract termination and a “$90 million revenue shortfall for Vita Coco by the end of 2025.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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