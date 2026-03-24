New Litmos Research Exposes an “AI Ceiling”: Employees Are Building Skills Faster Than Organizations Can Recognize Them

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litmos, a leading AI-powered learning platform that helps organizations build skills, strengthen readiness, and drive product adoption, today released “From Ladder to Lattice: How Employees, HR and AI Are Redefining Growth in the Workplace,” revealing a structural mismatch at the heart of modern workforce development. While organizations invest heavily in skills-based learning, most lack the systems to turn those skills into measurable career advancement—creating what the report terms an “AI ceiling.”

Based on a December 2025 survey of employees and HR leaders, the report finds career ambition is not declining but the systems organizations use to measure and reward capability are failing to keep pace with how learning actually happens today.

The AI Ceiling

HR leaders overwhelmingly say they value skills: 80.5% prioritize skills-based development, 81.5% consider it in advancement decisions, and 61.5% actively encourage AI tool adoption. Yet the career impact is not materializing. Only 28.5% say AI-driven skills have shortened time to promotion or compensation change, and 34.5% of employees report that skills developed with AI have not helped them advance more rapidly.

The gap points to a deeper problem: most workforce systems are still measuring time-in-role and course completion rather than demonstrated capability and speed to application.

A Capability Visibility Problem

The report reframes the familiar “career ladder collapse” narrative. The real constraint is not that titles matter less. It is that most organizations cannot clearly answer which skills their workforce has, where gaps are slowing performance, or how to close them. When those answers are unclear, growth defaults to proxies like tenure and annual reviews that no longer reflect how work gets done.

Employees feel it directly: 31.5% say promotions or hiring have slowed in the past two years, a trend 39.5% of HR leaders confirm. More telling, 52% of employees want a clearer connection between skill development and opportunity—they are not rejecting structure, they are rejecting systems that make their effort invisible.

What Employees Actually Want

When compensation is off the table, 75% of employees say paid time off is the most meaningful form of recognition, outranking company-wide awards and other common gestures. This reflects a workforce that increasingly understands high performance as something to be sustained, not extracted.

"We're entering an era where competitive advantage belongs to organizations that can turn learning into capability — and capability into results — faster than anyone else,” said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Litmos. “The career ladder isn't disappearing; it's being replaced by something more dynamic, and the companies that build for that shift now won't be playing catch-up later."

The full “From Ladder to Lattice” report, including findings on how leading organizations are redesigning learning for speed to application, is available at www.litmos.com.

Survey Methodology

The “From Ladder to Lattice” report is based on a survey conducted in December 2025 with employees and HR leaders examining shifts in career progression, the emergence of an AI ceiling, and evolving definitions of meaningful professional recognition.

About Litmos

Litmos is an AI-powered learning platform that helps organizations accelerate readiness, adoption, and performance across their entire workforce and customer ecosystem. Built for speed and simplicity, Litmos unifies employee, customer, partner, and frontline training in one modern platform. With AI-driven content creation, personalized learning paths, streamlined workflows, and advanced external training capabilities, Litmos enables companies to shorten onboarding, improve compliance, and drive deeper product adoption at scale. Find more information at www.litmos.com.