Arizona Diamondbacks Bring Largest Video Display in Arizona to Chase Field from Daktronics





BROOKINGS, S.D., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks to design, manufacture and install the largest LED video display in Arizona and three ribbon boards at Chase Field in Phoenix ahead of the 2026 baseball season. The video display in center field will total nearly 9,600 square feet of digital canvas, a 52% increase over the previous Daktronics display and top 10 in size at the major league level. The ballpark now has more than 21,000 square feet of digital signage totaling 16.9 million pixels at the Diamondbacks’ disposal to entertain and inform their fans.

“Our goal is always to make Chase Field one of the most exciting places in baseball to watch a game,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs President, CEO & General Partner. “Daktronics brought incredible expertise and innovation to this project, helping us deliver a world-class scoreboard and ribbon board system that will transform how fans experience the game at Chase Field. These new displays are an innovative step forward, building on recent lighting and audio upgrades as we continue enhancing the ballpark for our fans.”

Display Details

The new main video display will measure 63 feet high by 152 feet wide. It features a 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in the seating bowl of the stadium. It features variable content zoning to share one large image or multiple zones of content baseball fans expect at every game, including live video, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“Every moment at the ballpark is a chance to create memories, and we’re honored to help the Diamondbacks make those moments even more unforgettable,” said Jay Parker, Daktronics vice president of Live Events and Spectaculars. “These new displays will bring fans closer to the action, amplify the excitement and turn every play into a shared experience. For decades, the Diamondbacks have trusted Daktronics to deliver technology that performs when it matters most, and that trust is what makes projects like this so special.”

Ribbon Display Details

One ribbon display runs from the right field foul pole to behind home plate to past the left field foul pole and will measure roughly 1141 feet long. An upper ribbon display will measure nearly 984 feet long and a press box ribbon display will measure 232 feet long. All three will measure more than 3.5 feet high.

These three ribbon displays also feature 10-millimeter pixel spacings and offer the ability to highlight sponsors throughout events while also sharing supplemental statistics and game information to the main display.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Tel 605-692-0200

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b59b85e-e03b-4130-aeae-d9d3fb406f3b