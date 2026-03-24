More Than Half of U.S. Investors Aged 22–37 Say Social Media Influenced a Stock Purchase, Fyllo-KCSA Survey Finds

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCSA Strategic Communications today announced findings from “ The Modern Retail Investor ,” a survey conducted with data and advertising partner Fyllo of nearly 7,200 U.S. retail investors, showing that social media is playing a growing role in how younger retail investors discover and evaluate investment opportunities.

The survey found that 52–63% of investors aged 22–37 have purchased stock based on social media content, while 56% of retail investors report using YouTube for investment research, highlighting the growing role digital platforms play in investment and discovery.

“Retail investors are playing a much larger role in today’s markets, but many companies still lack a clear picture of how this audience discovers and evaluates investment opportunities,” said Todd Fromer, Principal at KCSA Strategic Communications. “This research shows that those decisions are increasingly shaped by digital platforms where investors are discovering, discussing and acting on financial information.”

YouTube as an Investment Research Platform

Younger investors are driving much of the shift toward digital investment research, with YouTube emerging as a key platform for discovering and evaluating investment opportunities.

Investor Segment Use YouTube for Investment Research Gen Z males 83%

Millennial males 71 - 72% Baby Boomers 32 - 39%





The survey also found a clear generational divide in how retail investors respond to social media. While 56–59% of Baby Boomers say they have never invested based on social media, younger investors are significantly more likely to say digital platforms influence their investment decisions.

Investor Engagement Drives Buy-and-Hold Decisions

Company communication also plays a meaningful role in shaping retail investor behavior. 51% of retail investors say they are more likely to invest in or hold shares of companies that actively engage them through social or direct channels, underscoring the importance of accessibility and transparency.

Investors also say the most valuable content includes quarterly earnings updates (63%) and industry trend reports (50%), highlighting the value of consistent and informative communication.

“Retail investors today are engaging with financial information across digital platforms and on-demand media,” said James Ramelli, Partner at Fyllo. “For companies, that means understanding the information retail investors value most and ensuring those insights are accessible wherever investors are already looking.”

Inside the Modern Retail Investor

The survey also highlights the diversity of today’s retail investor portfolios. 34% of retail investors report holding cryptocurrency, with ownership highest among Older Gen X males (56%) and Younger Millennial males (51%).

At the same time, retail investors cited several challenges when navigating markets, including market volatility (50%), high fees and costs (47%), and access to reliable information (38%).

Together, the findings highlight how retail investors are discovering information, evaluating opportunities and engaging with companies across digital platforms — reshaping how companies communicate with today’s investing public.

To access the full “The Modern Retail Investor” survey, click here .

About the Study

The results are based on survey responses from nearly 7,200 retail investors across a broad range of demographics and sector interests, providing insight into retail investor behavior, platform usage and decision-making patterns among modern retail investors.

About KCSA

KCSA is an integrated communications agency that boasts expertise in Financial Service, Media, Advertising and Technology, Cannabis and Psychedelics, Healthcare, and Women's Health and Wellness. Our team of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Digital Media professionals leverage traditional communications, strong financial and media relationships, and social media strategies to tell our clients stories passionately and persuasively. We offer a variety of services to help companies elevate their media profile, raise capital, create a corporate narrative, crisis management, and so much more. Since 1969, KCSA has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape.

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

About Fyllo

Fyllo is a data and advertising partner purpose-built for regulated industries. The company helps brands and agencies in politics & public affairs, healthcare & pharma, financial services, CPG, retail, hospitality, and travel reach high-value audiences that others can’t — compliantly, effectively, and efficiently. Through its Proteus platform, Fyllo delivers both custom and prebuilt audiences with contextual and predictive targeting. Proteus is powered by industry leading natural language processing and purpose built specifically for privacy-first, cross-channel activation. Backed by deep regulatory expertise and hands-on strategic support, Fyllo delivers measurable performance in categories where precision and compliance are critical.

For more information, please visit www.hellofyllo.com .