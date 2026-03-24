Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (“Ashford" or the "Company") (NYSE:AHT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/ashford-hospitality-trust-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Ashford’s stock price plummeted $0.35 per share, or 8.1%, to close at $3.97 per share on January 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 13, 2026, announcement regarding the Company’s debt obligations and a drastic shift in its capital allocation strategy. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the revelation that Ashford had extended its Highland mortgage loan, which is secured by a portfolio of 18 hotels, signaling ongoing pressure on the Company's balance sheet.

The decline was further exacerbated by management's decision to prioritize cash preservation over shareholder distributions. In the same disclosure, the Company announced that "to preserve the Company's liquidity position as it evaluates strategic alternatives, preferred dividends have been suspended." This suspension notably included dividends previously declared for record holders across a wide array of the Company's equity structure, specifically the "Series D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L and M preferred stock." The sudden cancellation of these payments, which were originally payable on January 15, 2026, led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market processed the implications of the Company’s liquidity constraints and the uncertainty of its "strategic alternatives."

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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