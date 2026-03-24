Oppenheimer Investigations Group and Tribu Join Forces, Expand Workplace Investigations Services on Both Coasts

OAKLAND, Calif. and SUMMIT, N.J., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oppenheimer Investigations Group (OIG), a premier Northern California–based law firm and one of the first in the nation to specialize in impartial workplace investigations, and Tribu Partners, LLC (Tribu), a highly regarded investigations firm with a long-standing presence in the New York-New Jersey-Philadelphia metropolitan areas, are joining forces to create a bi-coastal workplace investigations practice, which will operate nationally under the OIG name.

In establishing a bi-coastal practice, OIG leaned into its longtime relationship with trusted industry colleague Elizabeth Gramigna, principal of Tribu with a preeminent investigations practice in the tri-state area.

“This collaboration is a natural fit and reflects our shared commitment to ethical, people-centered investigations and to serving clients with greater depth, responsiveness, and continuity. By bringing our teams together, we can better serve clients while strengthening and supporting the investigations community of which we are so proud to be a part,” said OIG Managing Partner Vida Thomas.

OIG’s expansion builds on the firm’s pioneering role in the field of workplace investigations, where OIG Partner Amy Oppenheimer led the founding of the Association of Workplace Investigators (AWI).

“OIG and Tribu have worked within the same professional community for many years, and I have had the opportunity to work alongside their lawyers. I am impressed by the knowledge, experience, and skill they bring to this work. We are both guided by a shared commitment to ethical, fair, and independent workplace investigations. Combining our practices allows us to broaden our reach nationally while staying true to the principles that define our work,” noted Gramigna.

Both firms are dedicated to conducting impartial, ethical and conscientious investigations that help organizations respond effectively to workplace misconduct and foster fair, inclusive workplaces and their attorneys are sought-after thought leaders, trainers, and speakers advancing the profession nationally.

This move strengthens the firm-wide bench and brings together a single, deeply experienced national investigations team, providing clients responsive support on complex, multi-site, and time-sensitive matters. In addition to its core workplace investigations practice, OIG provides Title IX investigations and hearing officer work, law enforcement oversight, trainings, coaching, mediation, and climate assessments in English and Spanish, offering streamlined access to comprehensive services across jurisdictions and workplace contexts.

On the East Coast, Tribu is widely recognized for conducting best-in-class workplace investigations as well as audits and trainings for internal investigative teams. Gramigna will continue to lead this work and remain the primary point of contact for current clients, and work collaboratively with OIG attorneys nationwide.

OIG leadership includes Thomas and Partners Amy Oppenheimer, Christina J. Ro-Connolly, Zaneta Seidel, Alezah Trigueros, Danielle Drossel, Ilona Turner, Jack Morse, and Tracey Merwise. Partners Gramigna and Seidel will head OIG’s East Coast practice.