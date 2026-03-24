RLWRLD Taps Veteran Investor and Operator to Expand U.S. Industrial Partnerships Ahead of Robotics Foundation Model Launch





SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLWRLD , the Physical AI company building robotics foundation models trained directly in live industrial environments, today announced the appointment of Carl Choi as the President of RWLRLD USA. Most recently a Partner at Alumni Ventures' Deep Tech Fund, where he led investments across AI, robotics, and foundational technologies, Choi will lead RLWRLD’s U.S. market development ahead of the company’s planned robotics foundation model launch in 2026.

RLWRLD has spent the past two years proving its model across industrial environments and has advanced several collaborations from pilot to joint deployment. The company is backed by $41 million in total seed funding and strategic investors including SK, LG, KDDI, and ANA.

He will also lead RLWRLD’s external engagement in the U.S., working closely with industry, media, and the broader technology ecosystem, including the startup and venture capital communities.

Junghee Ryu, Founder and CEO of RLWRLD. “Carl understands both the industrial realities that make our technology valuable and the North American ecosystem. He has the technical fluency to speak credibly about what we’ve built and the relationships to open the right doors. This appointment reflects RLWRLD’s commitment to building long-term partnerships in the United States.”

“What drew me to RLWRLD is something rarely seen in the space: a foundation model developed by world-class researchers, and trained directly on real production floors alongside our industrial partners,” said Choi. “That approach creates a fundamentally unique platform and powerful data moats. My goal is to help the robotics and industrial community recognize that distinction and cultivate deep, lasting partnerships.”

Choi brings both investment and operating experience to the role. At Alumni Ventures, he spent over three years backing companies across AI, robotics, climate, and infrastructure. Prior to that he held investing roles at Solasta Ventures, and worked in strategy and growth at Upwork and Riverbed Technology.

Choi’s appointment comes as RLWRLD prepares to unveil its robotics foundation model in the first half of 2026, with the aim of entering that milestone with U.S. partnerships already underway.

About RLWRLD Inc.

RLWRLD builds real-world intelligence through robotics foundation models that enable human-level dexterity and perception for machines. The company's mission is to revolutionize manufacturing and logistics by allowing robots to see, feel, and act with the precision, adaptability, and intelligence of human hands. Leveraging large-scale multimodal data, advanced AI architecture, and global partnerships, RLWRLD is creating the physical world's core intelligence layer. Their scalable, multi-sensor system captures complex demonstrations from diverse industrial settings, generating rich data for robust, adaptable models. Backed by leading Korean and Japanese manufacturers and top venture capital, RLWRLD is already piloting with industry partners and advancing Asia's leadership in industrial and manufacturing AI. For more information, visit https://www.rlwrld.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Kite Hill PR on behalf of RLWRLD

rlwrld@kitehillpr.com