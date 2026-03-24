ROH Announces New Alliance Partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the World’s Largest Independent Hotel Brand

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROH , the financial infrastructure company powering the future of hospitality, today announced its new affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program. This partnership solidifies ROH's position as a recommended provider of financial infrastructure for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the globe.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its dedication to offering guests authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences across its global portfolio of independent hotels and resorts. By aligning with ROH, Preferred Hotels & Resorts further solidifies its mission to provide best-in-class services and resources to its member properties.

“With ROH, revenue visibility delivered via our financial core becomes a strategic growth lever that makes every piece of business more valuable. In today’s world of constantly increasing costs, properties can’t expect to just keep growing their top line, they need to think critically about what’s impacting their bottom line and seek out solutions that guarantee margin expansion, and ensure all future investments in emerging technology like AI has an accurate foundation to thrive upon,” Jess Levin Conroy, CEO and Founder, ROH. “It’s an honor to be selected as a solution for Preferred’s expansive portfolio of hotels. We are eager to work with new, forward-looking properties that see the value in a truly AI-native partner that can leverage technology, automation and infrastructure to drive up profitability.”

ROH provides financial infrastructure that powers hospitality. The company’s intelligent payments platform enables hotel teams to make every dollar more profitable whether it’s from group bookings, OTA, or accounts payable. Hotels are able to ensure compliance, reduce risk and improve receivables management with ROH’s easy-to-adopt, quick-to-deploy platform. Operational efficiency is the immediate benefit hotels see with ROH with collaboration among sales and finance teams improving dramatically through ROH’s proprietary automation. Property teams are able to deliver best in class guest experiences and see higher conversion rates with ROH as their financial core.

Representing more than 600 luxury hotels, resorts, residences and unique hotel groups in over 80 countries, Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology and solutions-focused products and services from trusted partners through its Alliance Partner Program.

For more information about ROH and its offerings, please visit roh.co . For more information on Preferred Hotels & Resorts Alliance Partner Program, visit Preferredhotels.com/Alliance-Partner .

About ROH

ROH the first financial infrastructure platform powering intelligent, automated financial operations for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands that collectively manage over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV).



ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Highgate Technology Ventures, Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.