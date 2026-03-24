Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (“Marriot" or the "Company") (NYSE:VAC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/marriot-vacations-worldwide-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Marriott Vacations’ stock price plummeted following the company's November 5, 2025, announcement, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a report detailing the Company's third-quarter 2025 financial results, which revealed a performance that failed to meet market expectations. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was a disclosed revenue miss, signaling a deviation from the Company's projected growth path.

The decline was further exacerbated by a noted year-over-year contraction in contract sales, a critical metric for the firm's long-term vacation ownership business. Additionally, management reported a decrease in adjusted EBITDA, indicating that operational profitability was under pressure compared to the prior year's performance. The revelation of these shrinking margins and the slowdown in new contract volume led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished fiscal outlook for the hospitality and timeshare provider.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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