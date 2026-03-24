Gainsight Deepens Executive Leadership Bench with Strategic Hires Across Finance and Go-to-Market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention engine powering the world’s most customer-centric companies, today announced the appointment of three experienced executives to its leadership team: Paul Sheppard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ozlem Yuksel as Executive Vice President of Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy & Operations and Emily Singer as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing.

The appointments come at a pivotal moment for Gainsight, which was recently named a Leader in both the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Success Management Platforms and The Forrester Wave™: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2025 . As the company scales its agentic retention platform, including Staircase AI, Atlas AI Agents and a growing ecosystem of acquisitions, it's bringing world-class talent to lead its next phase of growth and capitalize on the significant market opportunity ahead.

“We are building the next chapter of Gainsight in a moment that demands both innovation and speed,” said Chuck Ganapthi, CEO at Gainsight. “Paul, Ozlem and Emily each bring a unique combination of domain expertise and enterprise execution, and represent the caliber of operators we need to succeed. We are excited to welcome them to the team.”

Paul Sheppard, CFO

Paul Sheppard will oversee Gainsight's global finance, strategic planning, investor relations, M&A, legal, human resources and IT operations. Sheppard is a growth-oriented, strategic CFO with broad operational, private equity and M&A expertise across SaaS and enterprise technology. He brings a proven track record of creating equity value in private companies, most recently as CFO of Amplify. He started his career at leading investment banks in New York and London.

“Gainsight has a proven ability to translate product innovation into tangible business outcomes for customers,” said Sheppard. “I am joining an exceptional team of builders committed to helping Customer Success and Revenue leaders drive agentic transformation.”

Ozlem Yuksel, EVP, GTM Strategy & Operations

Ozlem Yuksel joins Gainsight as EVP, GTM Strategy & Operations, where she will be responsible for aligning Gainsight's GTM execution across sales, marketing and customer success. A recognized leader in B2B GTM strategy, Yuksel brings a data-driven, results-oriented approach to scaling revenue operations in high-growth enterprise software environments. She has deep cross-industry expertise spanning management consulting and technology leadership, including at McKinsey & Company, Hewlett-Packard, Salesforce and Google.

“Customer success has entered a new era where digital, agentic and human capabilities work seamlessly together to create lasting value,” said Yuksel. “ I joined Gainsight because I believe we have the opportunity to redefine what that looks like at scale. I’m excited to help operationalize this next evolution by building a go-to-market engine that turns Customer Success into a measurable growth driver.”

Emily Singer, SVP, Corporate Marketing

Emily Singer joins the executive leadership team as SVP of Corporate Marketing, where she will lead corporate narrative, integrated marketing, brand strategy and global events. Singer is a proven marketing executive with a history of building and scaling high-performing teams at category-defining B2B technology companies, including Spring Health, Salesloft, Drift and Alteryx.

“Gainight has earned credibility, community and unrivaled leadership in Customer Success and is now uniquely positioned to disrupt the category it created,” said Singer. “I deeply resonate with the company’s mission to be human-first while winning in business, and I have long admired the brand’s mastery of both AI innovation and human connection. I am excited to partner with this incredibly talented team to author our next chapter.”

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world’s most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight CustomerOS platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight’s applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at www.gainsight.com .

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

PR for Gainsight

jocelynn.stidham@gainsight.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7b64e22-cb74-4079-af1b-90e8ea19ccac